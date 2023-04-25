Home

Sports

IPL 2023: David Warner Touches Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Feet | WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

David Warner and Bhuvneshwar Kumar shared the same dressing room at Sunrisers Hyderabad for few years in IPL.

David Warner reacts after Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023. (Image: Twitter/DC)

New Delhi: David Warner has always been an entertainer, be it on the field or off the field. The Delhi Capitals captain touched Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s feet ahead of their IPL 2023 match on Monday, the video of which went viral on social media.

In a video shared by IPL’s official twitter handle, Warner could be seen running towards Bhuvneshwar and touched his feet before hugging him. Notably, Warner and Bhuvneshwar shared the same dressing room at SRH for few years in IPL.

Warner was an integral part of Sunrisers Hyderabad from 2014 to 2021 and led them to their only title in 2016 beating Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final. However, Warner was unceremoniously shown the door by the SRH franchise in after the 2021 IPL.

Meanwhile, Washington Sundar’s all-round effort went in vain as Sunrisers Hyderabad made heavy weather of a below-par chase to go down to Delhi Capitals by seven runs, their third defeat in a row on Monday.

The off-spin allrounder Sundar (4-0-28-3) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4-0-11-2) exposed the batting frailties of Delhi Capitals’ in the first half of the game to restrict them to 144/9 after David Warner opted to bat.

But an inexplicable batting approach in which SRH never looked to dominate led to their downfall as they were restricted to 137/6. Having lost half of their side for 85 runs in 14.1 overs, SRH’s recovery was led by Heinrich Klaasen (31; 19b, 3×4, 1×6) and Sundar who came up with 15-ball 24 not out (3x4s).

But it proved not enough as Anrich Nortje (4-0-33-2) dismissed his South African temmate, before Mukesh Kumar bowled a terrific last over to defend 13 runs to hand Delhi a narrow yet thrilling second consecutive win of the season.

Delhi, who began the season with a five-match losing streak, however stayed at the bottom of the table with four points.

