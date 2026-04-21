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SRH vs DC IPL 2026 Hyderabad Weather Update: Will rain and thunderstorms play spoilsport for Kavya Marans team

SRH vs DC IPL 2026 Hyderabad Weather Update: Will rain and thunderstorms play spoilsport for Kavya Maran’s team

Rain and thunderstorms could interrupt IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday.

SRH vs DC IPL 2026 match could be affected by rain in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (Photo: IANS)

SRH vs DC IPL 2026: Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad are aiming for a hat-trick of wins as they get ready to host Delhi Capitals in match No. 31 of the IPL 2026 season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday. SRH are coming into this clash on the back of successive wins over Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in their last two home matches.

One thing that can halt the charge of IPL 2024 finalists is rain and wet weather which is predicted for Hyderabad on Tuesday. A ‘yellow watch’ warning has been issued by the Met Department for Tuesday with predictions for thunderstorms in the city.

The temperature on Tuesday evening will be around 30 degrees Celsius with around 32 per cent cloud cover in Hyderabad. The humidity level will be around 45 per cent as well.

Check Hyderabad weather update for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match here…

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In fact, the last match between SRH and DC at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad was washed out due to rain with both teams getting one point each. Currently, SRH and DC are both on six points each and in 4th and 5th position on the IPL 2026 Points Table.

Only one match in season has been washed out

The IPL 2026 has witnessed only one match which was washed out due to rain. Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings were forced to share one point each after their game at Eden Gardens in Kolkata was rained out without a ball getting bowled.

In the last five matches between SRH and DC, only one game was rained out which happened in IPL 2025. In the remaining matches, both sides have won five games each.

What is cut-off time to start rain-hit match?

A minimum of five overs needs to be bowled in the league stages of the IPL 2026 with no provision of Reserve Days. Both sides need to play at least five overs each for it to constitute a match and if that doesn’t happened, then both teams will share one point each.

The deadline to start a five-overs-a-side match is 1050pm IST as the game can be extended by one hour according to BCCI rules in case of rain-hit matches. Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals had their match reduced to 11-overs-a-side contest in Guwahati earlier this month.

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