SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates

SRH vs DC Live Score And Updates IPL 2021: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad. DC made one change into their playing XI as Axar Patel came in for Lalit Yadav. Bhuvneshwar Kumar sat out for Sunrisers Hyderabad after pulling up his hamstring. See the latest Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the SRH vs DC IPL Live Cricket Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Live match, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Live score today, SRH vs DC IPL 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, IPL 2021 Live, SRH vs DC live score, hotstar live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, WatchIPL live match, Vivo IPL 2021 LIVE Streaming Online,  Live score today Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals match, SRH vs DC IPL 2021 Live match score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of match IPL between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals from Chennai here. Also Read - CSK vs RCB, IPL 2021 Live Streaming Cricket - When And Where to Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL Stream Live Cricket Match Online and on TV in India

Also Read - Match Highlights RR vs KKR IPL 2021: Chris Morris, Sanju Samson Guide Rajasthan to 6-Wicket Win Over Kolkata
Also Read - RR vs KKR, IPL 2021 Live Streaming Cricket - When And Where to Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Stream Live Cricket Match Online And TV Telecast in India

Live Updates

  • 7:12 PM IST

    Live IPL 2021 SRH vs DC Updates | Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan

  • 7:10 PM IST

    Live Score SRH vs DC Updates IPL 2021 | Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul

  • 7:05 PM IST

    Live Updates SRH vs DC Score IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant wins the toss and elects to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad. DC made one change into their playing XI as Axar Patel comes in for Lalit Yadav. Bhuvneshwar Kumar sits out for Sunrisers Hyderabad

  • 6:38 PM IST

    Live Updates SRH vs DC IPL 2021: KING KANE LOVES PLAYING AGAINST DC

  • 6:33 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals Squad– Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Anrich Nortje, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Lukman Hussain Meriwala, M Siddharth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Pravin Dubey, Vishnu Vinod.

  • 6:32 PM IST

    Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad – Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, Jason Holder, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Yadav, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Jason Roy.

  • 6:17 PM IST

    Live Updates SRH vs DC IPL 2021: Important Message from Delhi Skipper

  • 6:07 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to our live blog of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals live from MA Chidambaram Stadium. After a decent start to the season, DC will look to continue their winning momentum against inconsistent Sunrisers on Sunday night. Both teams are expected to playing with the same XI from their last matches