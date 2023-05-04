Home

Sports

Hyderabad vs Kolkata Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 47: Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad 7.30 PM IST, May 4, Thursday

Hyderabad vs Kolkata Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 47: Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad 7.30 PM IST, May 4, Thursday

Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SRH vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, SRH vs KKR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SRH vs KKR Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Hyderabad vs Kolkata Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

Hyderabad vs Kolkata Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 47: Sunrisers Hyderabad will expect more consistency from their top order when they host Kolkata Knight Riders in an Indian Premier League match here on Thursday. Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SRH vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, SRH vs KKR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SRH vs KKR Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Fantasy Playing Tips. Hyderabad vs Kolkata Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 47: Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad 7.30 PM IST, May 4, Thursday.

Match Details

Match: SRH vs KKR, Match 47, IPL 2023

You may like to read

Date & Time: May 4, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad.

SRH vs KKR Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Mayank Agarwal, Nitish Rana (vc), Venky Iyer, Rahul Tripathi

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Aiden Markram (c)

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakravarthy, Mayank Markande.

SRH vs KKR Probable Playing XIs

SunRisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Akeal Hosein, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik and T Natarajan.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Gurbaz (wk), Narayan Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy and Harshit Rana.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.