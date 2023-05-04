Hyderabad vs Kolkata Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

Hyderabad vs Kolkata Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 47: Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad 7.30 PM IST, May 4, Thursday
Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SRH vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, SRH vs KKR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SRH vs KKR Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Sunrisers Hyderabad will expect more consistency from their top order when they host Kolkata Knight Riders in an Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.
Match Details
Match: SRH vs KKR, Match 47, IPL 2023
Date & Time: May 4, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad.
SRH vs KKR Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen
Batters: Mayank Agarwal, Nitish Rana (vc), Venky Iyer, Rahul Tripathi
All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Aiden Markram (c)
Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakravarthy, Mayank Markande.
SRH vs KKR Probable Playing XIs
SunRisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Akeal Hosein, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik and T Natarajan.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Gurbaz (wk), Narayan Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy and Harshit Rana.
