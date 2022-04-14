SRH vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction

SRH vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 25 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Playing 11s For Today's T20 Match Brabourne Stadium at 07:30 PM IST April 15, Friday

Back to winning ways, a resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad will be forced to tinker their successful combination following Washington Sundar’s injury as they face Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL here on Friday. After a subdued start to the tournament, SRH turned things around with back-to-back wins over Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, and Kane Williamson’s team is now eying a hat-trick of victories. Also Read - David Warner Cheering For SRH From Stands in Dubai Will Break Your Heart | WATCH VIDEO

However Washington, a vital cog in the SRH wheels, will be missing in action after he sustained a split webbing on his bowling hand while fielding against GT. Washington plays the duel role of restricting the batters with his spin bowling and chipping in with some runs as a floater. He has taken four wickets and scored a half-century so far in the season. But coach Tom Moody has made it clear that he won't be available for at least two matches and it will be interesting to see who replaces the all-rounder in the XI.

Here is the TATA IPL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SRH vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, SRH vs KKR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, SRH vs KKR Playing 11s TATA IPL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Fantasy Playing Tips – TATA IPL.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 25 toss between SRH vs KKR will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

SRH vs KKR Possible Playing 11:

KKR: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Sam Billings (Wk), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Rasikh Salam, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

SRH vs KKR Dream XI

Kane Williamson, Shreyas Iyer (C), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Andre Russell (VC), Shreyas Gopal, Sunil Narine, T Natarajan, Umesh Yadav, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins

