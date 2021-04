Dream11 Team Prediction

SRH vs KKR VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Match 3 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7.30 PM IST April 11 Sunday: Also Read - LIVE CSK vs DC IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score And Today's Match Updates: Chennai Openers Back in Hut After Pant Opts to Bowl

After two exciting IPL matches, Sunrisers Hyderabad takes on Kolkata Knight Riders on what is being called the Super Sunday. The match would be played at the MA. Chidambaram Stadium. The average first innings score in IPL at this stadium is 163 runs. Both sides are well-balanced and hence a mouthwatering clash is expected. The pitch is expected to offer spin and both sides have quality spinners. Chasing will be preferred in Chennai as dew might come into play in the second innings. Also Read - Coronavirus: Delhi Registers 7,897 New Covid-19 Cases, Active Case Tally Touches 28,773 Mark

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at 7 PM IST – April 11. Also Read - Family Man 2 Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni Likely to Release in May This Year?

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

SRH vs KKR My Dream11 Team

Jonny Bairstow (VC), David Warner, Eoin Morgan, Manish Pandey, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell (C), Prasidh Krishna, Bhuvneswar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Varun Chakravarthy

SRH vs KKR Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad:



David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma.

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (C) Dinesh Karthik, Shakib al Hasan/Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy/Harbhajan Singh

SQUADS

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Mohammad Nabi, Khaleel Ahmad, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Kedar Jadhav, Shreevats Goswami, Siddharth Kaul, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Roy, Vijay Shankar, Jagadeesha Suhith, Virat Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (C), Shubman Gill, Dinesh Kartik, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Prashidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Ben Cutting, Lockie Ferguson, Sheldon Jackson, Harbhajan Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Venkatesh Iyer, Vaibhav Arora, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Karun Nair, Sunil Narine, Pawan Negi, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Shivam Mavi

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SRH Dream11 Team/ KKR Dream11 Team/ Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team Prediction/ Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips VIVO IPL 2021/ Online Cricket Tips and more.