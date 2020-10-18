Live Updates

  • 7:50 PM IST

    Ferguson stars as Kolkata win Super Over Thriller

  • 7:46 PM IST

    Ferguson has been the star for KKR in his opening match of the season, he picked up three wickets during the match and two in the Super Over. Now, Kolkata have a good chance of winning the game.

  • 7:41 PM IST

    Warner bowled off the first ball from Ferguson, what a night the Kiwi has had as Samad comes in to join Bairstow. Ferguson gets Samad, it is all over. Kolkata need three runs to win.

  • 7:38 PM IST

  • 7:31 PM IST

    SUPER OVER

  • 7:28 PM IST

    Warner smacks it for four more, it is game on, Eight off three needed.

  • 7:27 PM IST

    Russell starts with a no-ball, this is disastrous from a Kolkata point of view. Warner is now on strike, just what Hyderabad needed. 11 needed off four balls.

  • 7:24 PM IST

    Mavi picks Samad off the last ball of the over. Hyderabad Need 18 off six balls.

  • 7:21 PM IST

    Hyderabad are in it but need a couple of lusty blows to change the balance of the game. Mavi needs to not give the boundary, Hyderabad are converting ones into twos and staying in the contest.

  • 7:07 PM IST

    LIVE | Hyderabad vs Kolkata, IPL 2020, Match 35, Abu Dhabi: Everything to play for from KKR, Chakraborty in the attack, but the good news is Andre Russell is back on the ground and may be needed to bowl an over. The Knight will look to stop the boundaries. A dot ball, this will build the pressure. Samad smokes it for a boundary. SRH: 125/5 in 17 over

SRH vs KKR, Match 35, IPL 2020 Highlights

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, match no. 35 of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders at the Shiekh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

SRH vs KKR SQUADS

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (captain), Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrior, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Tom Banton, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan