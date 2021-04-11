Live Score SRH vs KKR IPL 2021 updates

Hello and welcome to our coverage of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders live IPL match from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. After two exciting clashes, the third match of the IPL 14, two exciting overseas captains Eoin Morgan and David Warner will lock horns in the quest to start the season on a positive note. KKR are well equipped with some T20 specialists in their squad with the likes of Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Captain Morgan himself. While, SRH have some of the biggest overseas stars in Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Jason Roy and Rashid Khan. The pitch at the Chepauk will offer some help for the spinners which both teams have plenty of. Also Read - SRH vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Match 3 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7.30 PM IST April 11 Sunday

    Live SRH vs KKR Updates: In their opening fixture, it will be interesting to see who will KKR pick between Sunil Narine and Shakib Al Hasan as their fourth overseas option at a slow Chepauk track. Narine batting was exposed last IPL as bowlers used the short ball effectively against him and his new bowling action has also been ineffective so far.

    Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Eoin Morgan (C), Shubman Gill, Dinesh Kartik, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Prashidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Ben Cutting, Lockie Ferguson, Sheldon Jackson, Harbhajan Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Venkatesh Iyer, Vaibhav Arora, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Karun Nair, Sunil Narine, Pawan Negi, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Shivam Mavi

    Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: David Warner (C), Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Mohammad Nabi, Khaleel Ahmad, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Kedar Jadhav, Shreevats Goswami, Siddharth Kaul, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Roy, Vijay Shankar, Jagadeesha Suhith, Virat Singh

    Hello and welcome to our live blog of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders live IPL match from Chepauk Stadium, Chennai. David Warner’s SRH will look to start the season on a positive note against a formidable KKR side led by Eoin Morgan. Warner will look to sort out the middle order issues in the camp this season while Morgan need to find out the right batting order.