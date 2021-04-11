Live Score SRH vs KKR IPL 2021 updates

Hello and welcome to our coverage of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders live IPL match from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner won the toss and elected to bowl first at a slow track of Chepauk. Kane Williamson misses out from their XI as Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi will accompany Warner as the four overseas players.

Live Updates

  • 9:47 PM IST

    Live Score IPL 2021 SRH vs KKR Updates: Manish Pandey and Jonny Bairstow have cleared their intentions that they will punish the bad balls despite the early blows. Good over for SRH as they managed to get 12 from it. This duo will be the key for SRH to stay alive in this tall chase. SRH 32/2 in 5 overs

  • 9:38 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score SRH vs KKR Updates: SHAKIB Gets SAHA! The wicketkeeper-batsman tries to play the cut but misses the top connection as he edged it to the stumps. Sunrisers in massive trouble now with both openers back in the hut. KKR need to hang on to this and one more wicket from here will seal the deal for them. SRH 10/2 in 2,1 overs

  • 9:33 PM IST

    Live Score IPL 2021 SRH vs KKR Updates: Massive Blow! David Warner departs for just 3. Excellent bowling from Prasiddh Krishna as he hit the deck hard and Warner was in no position to defend the ball and edges it to the wicketkeeper. The chase on the wrong foot for Hyderabad. Manis Pandey is the new man in. SRH 10/1 in 1.3 Overs

  • 9:28 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score SRH vs KKR Live Score: Good first over from veteran Harbhajan Singh as he manages to keep SRH batters on the backfoot. He even created a massive chance of dismissing David Warner but Pat Cummins drops the catch. However, Saha finished the over with a glorious six over mid-off. SRH 8/0 in 1 over

  • 9:12 PM IST

    Live IPL 2021 Score and Updates: Excellent last over for KKR as Dinesh Karthik the finisher gets the job done. 16 runs from it. Good batting from Kolkata in the tough conditions at the Chepauk. A couple of brilliant knocks from Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi and the DK special in the end. KKR 187/6 in 20 overs

  • 9:06 PM IST

    Live Score SRH vs KKR IPL 2021: Excellent over from Natarajan! He exactly proves why everyone calls him the next big thing in Indian cricket. Only 7 runs from the over as KKR will look to get the maximum from the last over which will be bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. KKR 171/5 in 19 overs

  • 9:00 PM IST

    SRH vs KKR Live Score IPL 2021: 2 in 2! Captain Morgan departs as KKR in trouble now. The 190 looks difficult now as Mohammed Nabi just derails the KKR innings with his magic. Dinesh Karthik and Shakib Al Hasan are the two new batters in the middle. KKR 160/5 in 17.4 overs

  • 8:58 PM IST

    Live Score IPL 2021 SRH vs KKR: Another Wicket Down! Nitish Rana Departs for 80! Excellent knock from the southpaw as he was promoted as the opener in the first game of the season and he lived up to the expectations. But now the KKR ship is not going in the right direction but they still have depth. KKR 160/4 in 17.3 overs

  • 8:52 PM IST

    Live updates IPL 2021 SRH vs KKR Score: Rashid Khan Gets The Big Fish! Andre Russell Departs for 5. This might just put a brake on the scoring spree for a few balls. Captain Morgan is the new man in. He knows how to finish the innings in style, Rana will look to go for the three-figure mark. KKR 157/3 in 16.2 overs

  • 8:46 PM IST

    Live Score IPL 2021 SRH vs KKR Updates: Natrajan provides the breakthrough as Rahul Tripathi departs for a well-made 53. Tripathi being a team player was looking to score some quick runs and tries the aerial route but gets a big inside edge and Saha grabs the catch in the second attempt. DreRuss is the new man in. KKR 146/2 in 15.2 overs