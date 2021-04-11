Live Score SRH vs KKR IPL 2021 updates

Hello and welcome to our coverage of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders live IPL match from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner won the toss and elected to bowl first at a slow track of Chepauk. Kane Williamson misses out from their XI as Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi will accompany Warner as the four overseas players. See the latest Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the SRH vs KKR IPL Live Cricket Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live match, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live score today, SRH vs KKR IPL 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, IPL 2021 Live, SRH vs KKR live score, hotstar live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, WatchIPL live match, Vivo IPL 2021 LIVE Streaming Online,  Live score today Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match, SRH vs KKR IPL 2021 Live match score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of match IPL between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Chennai here. Also Read - IPL 2021: Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia Are Capable of Being Outstanding Performers at International Stage, Says Kumar Sangakkara

Also Read - IPL 2021 Live Streaming Cricket SRH vs KKR: When And Where to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV Telecast in India
Also Read - SRH vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Match 3 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7.30 PM IST April 11 Sunday

Live Updates

  • 8:20 PM IST

    SRH vs KKR Live Score IPL 2021: NITISH RANA HITS FIFTY! The southpaw did it in style with a magnificent six on Vijay Shankar’s delivery. It’s his fourth fifty as an opener and it looks like KKR have finally found Gill’s opening partner. Poor over from Vijay Shankar, 14 runs from it. KKR 83/1 in 10 overs

  • 8:14 PM IST

    Live Score KKR vs SRH IPL 2021: Strategic Time Out! Rashid Khan is the only bowler who has created troubles on this pitch. KKR will look to play him out and attack the other bowlers. No turn on offer for Nabi so far. With players like Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell coming next Rahul and Rana will look to play their shots freely. KKR 69/1 in 9 overs

  • 8:08 PM IST

    KKR vs SRH IPL 2021 Live Score: Rahul Tripathi made his intentions clear in this over with a stunning six over long-off. A good over for KKR as they get 11 runs from it. The batsmen have decided not to slow down despite Gill’s departure. Meanwhile, SRH will be looking to get another one here. KKR 64/1 in 8 overs

  • 8:03 PM IST

    SRH vs KKR IPL 2021 Live Score: First Blow for KKR! RASHID KHAN DOES THE JOB FOR SRH AGAIN! The leg-spinner gets the main man Shubman Gill with a sharp googly. The stylish batsman played the shot a bit early and misses the length as Rashid hits the timber. Rahul Tripathi is the new man in. KKR 53/1 in 7 overs

  • 7:59 PM IST

    Live Score SRH vs KKR IPL 2021: Good powerplay for KKR as they managed to get 51 runs from it. KKR might have finally found their opening pair which they were in search of in the last season. Rana is playing his shots with total ease while Gill is playing the second fiddle here to give his partner some space to play his strokes. KKR 50/0 in 6 overs

  • 7:55 PM IST

    SRH vs KKR IPL 2021 Live Score: Another good over for KKR as 12 run comes from it. Shubman Gill welcomes Natrajan into the attack with a magnificent six while Rana adds some salt to the wounds with a boundary over mid-on. Pressure on skipper David Warner maybe it’s the time to introduce some spin. KKR 45/0 in 5 overs

  • 7:49 PM IST

    Live Score SRH vs KKR Updates IPL 2021: Nitish Rana is on a roll. The southpaw slams three back to back boundaries on Sandeep Sharma’s loose deliveries. It’s a good start from KKR as they have not taken many risks so far and are just guiding the ball in the gaps to collect boundaries at a regular interval. KKR 33/0 in 4 overs

  • 7:44 PM IST

    SRH vs KKR Live IPL 2021 Score: Bhuvneshwar has decided to go with the slower balls on this track which also created some trouble for Nitish Rana. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill looked confident with his technique so far. KKR need him to play a long innings and to set the platform for a big total on this slow track. KKR 19/0 in 3 overs

  • 7:41 PM IST

    SRH vs KKR Live Score IPL 2021: Nitish Rana has declared in the last over that he will be the aggressor in this opening partnership. Sandeep Sharma fails to get the swing in his first over and without it, he is just an ordinary bowler who clicks around 130 kmph. Bhuvneshwar to continue from other end. KKR 13/0 in 2 overs

  • 7:35 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score SRH vs KKR: Good comeback from Bhuvneshwar Kumar after the boundary on the first over. He is getting a bit of assistance from the pitch and will look to breach Rana defence in his next over which looked a bit rusty. Only four runs from it. Sandeep Sharma from the other end, which means swing from both ends. KKR 4/0 in 1 over