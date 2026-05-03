Home

Sports

SRH vs KKR Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match No 45: When, Where, How to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

SRH vs KKR Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match No 45: When, Where, How to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

SRH vs KKR IPL 2026: Kavya Maran's Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to rise to top of the table with a win over Kolkata Knight Riders at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

SRH wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan at a training session in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

SRH vs KKR IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aiming for an unprecedented six win in succession and eye a position at the top of the table to replace Punjab Kings as they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in match no. 45 of the IPL 2026 season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday afternoon. SRH are currently in third place with 12 points – same as Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals, in second and fourth place respectively.

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, are wallowing in 8th place currently but will be on a high heading into this clash on the back of successive wins – the last one being through a thrilling Super Over against Lucknow Super Giants. KKR will be coming into this clash with a fresh outlook after a lengthy break since their last match.

Also Read | Bad news for Riyan Parag in middle of IPL 2026, BCCI says will take action against RR due to…

“A little bit of time off in middle of the tournament has been great. It’s nice to have a bit of a break and refresh and go again. We had a little bit of momentum built before that break with back-to-back wins. So, hopefully we can carry on that form that we had in the games in the lead-up to the little break,” KKR bowling coach Tim Southee said in the pre-match press conference in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

KKR, though, will be wary of SRH firepower featuring the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen – who fired in unison to chase down a massive total against Mumbai Indians last week. “I think an afternoon game is slightly different. Obviously, there’s no dew like you said. It’s an exciting challenge for our bowlers to come up against a side that’s in form. We know how dangerous this side has been, particularly their top three and then the likes of Klaasen and the rest through the middle. I just see the game as a great opportunity for our bowlers. I think we bowled reasonably well to them in the first fixture against them. Anytime you come up against dangerous batters, it’s always a great challenge for bowlers. I’m sure here we know it’s a pretty good wicket. As a bowling group, they’re excited for a big opportunity tomorrow,” Southee added.

Also Read | IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s captain knock guides Chennai Super Kings to another victory over Mumbai Indians

Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR have a massive edge over Kavya Maran-owned SRH when it comes to head-to-head clashes between the two sides with 20 wins and just 11 losses for them. But on home turf in Hyderabad, it is SRH who have the edge traditionally with 4 wins as compared to 3 losses so far.

Chinni chinni aanandalu pic.twitter.com/jgMMi5hXh9 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 2, 2026

Here are all the details about Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 45…

When is Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 45 going to take place?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 45 will take place on Sunday, May 3.

Where is Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 45 going to take place?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 45 will be held at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 45 start?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 45 will begin at 330pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 3pm.

Where can I watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 45 on TV in India?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 45 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 45 in India?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 45 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match no 45 Predicted 12

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harsh Dubey, Eshan Malinga, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.