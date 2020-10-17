SRH vs KKR MyTeam11 Tips And Predictions

MyTeam11 Prediction Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 35 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s SRH vs KKR at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: Hyderabad, who haven’t been their best so far this season, will look to revive their campaign when they face Kolkata in their next match. They have won only 3 games out of 8 games so far and are standing at the fifth spot. The side lost two games back-to-back and needs to bounce back as soon as possible to keep their playoffs chances alive. Also Read - IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score DC vs CSK, Today's Match 34 Live Updates, Sharjah: Dhawan Inches Close to a Century as Delhi Look in Control

The appointment of new captain didn’t do much for the Kolkata side as they suffered their second consecutive defeat on Friday. They are currently at the fourth spot on the points table. The last time these two teams met each other in the tournament, KKR chased down a target of 143 runs with 7 wickets and 2 overs to spare. Also Read - IPL 2020 SRH vs KKR Predicted Playing XIs, Fantasy XI Tips, Live Streaming, Abu Dhabi Pitch Report, Toss Timing And Weather Forecast For Match 35

Weather Report Also Read - Kerala Govt Terminates Services of 432 Medical Personnel For Unauthorised Leave For Years

Temp : 32 degrees Celsius

Rain probability: 0%

Humidity: 39%

Pitch report

Batting pitch: 55%

Bowling pitch: 50%

Pace bowling: 35%

Spin bowling: 65%

Team News

Hyderabad: Their middle-order has been their biggest worry so far in the tournament. Their bowling hasn’t really looked impressive either since Bhuvneshwar Kumar was ruled out of the tournament. Hyderabad might want to opt for Mohammad Nabi against Kolkata but which player he will replace is another headache for the David Warner.

All in all. Hyderabad would need their skipper to lead from the front and if Warner can do that, Hyderabad will certainly become a stronger side.

Kolkata: The Kolkata side have been the most unpredictable and most inconsistent side in the tournament so far. While we have seen bits of individual performances, they have failed to click as a unit. The key reason for their lackluster performance in the tournament so far has been the with their openers. Shubhman Gill has been very slow to get off and the other batsmen haven’t been ab;le to contribute much either.

Newly appointed skipper Eoin Morgan played well against Mumbai Indians and will once again be the backbone of Kolkata’s batting lineup.

Match Start Time: 3:30 PM IST

Match Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Probable Playing XI

Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan.

Kolkata: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana/Rinku Singh, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Chris Green, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

SRH vs KKR MyTeam11 Best 14

Captain 1: Jonny Bairstow

Vice-Captain 1: Eoin Morgan

Captain 2: Jonny Bairstow

Vice-Captain 2: Andre Russell

Best 14

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow, Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen: Shubman Gill, David Warner, Rahul Tripathi, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Eoin Morgan

All-rounders: Chris Green, Vijay Shankar, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Varun Chakravarthy, T Natarajan

