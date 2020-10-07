11Wickets

SRH vs KXIP Hints For Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Dream11 IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab Probable XIs, Match 22 Dubai International Stadium at 7:30 PM IST: Also Read - LIVE Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Match 21 Live Cricket Score And Updates: MS Dhoni And Co Will Look to Continue Winning Momentum in Abu Dhabi

Both sides -Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab – will look to get back to winning ways after a rocky start of the season. With both sides being top-heavy and in good form, a high-scoring affair could be expected in Dubai when the two sides clash. While it would be interesting to see if Chris Gayle finally gets a game, fans would also be curious to see who fits into the shoes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar – who has pulled out of the tournament due to an injury. Also Read - KKR vs CSK Dream11 Team Hints, Tips For Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Probable XIs, Match 21 Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 7:30 PM IST Wednesday October 7

Match Toss Time: The toss between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab for the 22nd match of IPL 2020 will take place at 7:00 PM (IST). Also Read - SRH vs KXIP MyTeam11 Team Hints, Tips And Predictions, Captain And Vice-Captain, Probable XI Fantasy Cricket IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab, Match 22 Dubai International Stadium at 7:30 PM IST Thursday, October 8

Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Match Venue: Dubai International Stadium

KL Rahul (WK), Nicolas Pooran, Mayank Agarwal (VC), Jonny Bairstow, David Warner (C), Manish Pandey, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Ravi Bishnoi, Sheldon Cottrell, Rashid Khan

FULL SQUADS

Kings XI Punjab squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh.

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Sandeep Bavanaka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav

