SRH vs KXIP Tips For Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab Probable XIs, Match 22 Dubai International Stadium at 7:30 PM IST Thursday, October 8: Also Read - IPL 2020: 'Rahul, Naam to Suna Hoga!', Shah Rukh Khan Shouts His Iconic Dialogue As Rahul Tripathi Collects his Man of The Match Award

Two teams – Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab – who are placed at the bottom of the table face-off on Thursday in Dubai. Both sides will look to get their campaign back on track. While KXIP batsmen have clicked – that has not helped them win matches. Hyderabad – who has also played some good cricket has not lived up to expectations and will look to get back to winning ways at Dubai. Also Read - IPL 2020: CSK Captain MS Dhoni Blames Batsmen For 10-Run Defeat Against KKR

It would be interesting to see if Chris Gayle finally gets a game, though it looks unlikely with Mayank and Rahul in top form this season. For Hyderabad, sans Bhuvneshwar Kumar will not have the potent look and they would not start favourites against KXIP. Yet, a cracker is expected in Dubai. Also Read - IPL 2020, KKR vs CSK: Tripathi, Bowlers Deliver 10-Run Win For Knight Riders

Match Toss Time: The toss between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab for the 22nd match of IPL 2020 will take place at 7:00 PM (IST).

Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Match Venue: Dubai International Stadium

KL Rahul (WK), Nicolas Pooran, Mayank Agarwal (VC), Mandeep Singh, David Warner (C), Manish Pandey, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Shami, Rashid Khan

FULL SQUADS

Kings XI Punjab squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh.

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Sandeep Bavanaka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav

