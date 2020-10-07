MyTeam11 Team Hints

SRH vs KXIP Tips And Predictions, Captain And Vice-Captain, Probable XI Fantasy Cricket IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab, Match 22 Dubai International Stadium at 7:30 PM IST Thursday, October 8:

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab – who are placed at the bottom of the table face-off on Thursday in Dubai. Both sides will look to get their campaign back on track. While KXIP batsmen have clicked – that has not helped them win matches. Hyderabad – who has also played some good cricket has not lived up to expectations and will look to get back to winning ways at Dubai.

For your fantasy team, given the form and the level of consistency, David Warner should be picked as captain. Mayank Agarwal – who is the current Orange Cap holder at the time of writing this copy could be your Vice-Captain.

Match Toss Time: The toss between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab for the 22nd match of IPL 2020 will take place at 7:00 PM (IST).

Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Match Venue: Dubai International Stadium

Captain: David Warner

Vice-Captain: Mayank Agarwal

Best 14:

KL Rahul (WK), Nicolas Pooran, Mayank Agarwal (VC), Mandeep Singh, David Warner (C), Manish Pandey, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Shami, Rashid Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Glenn Maxwell, T Natarajan

FULL SQUADS

Kings XI Punjab squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh.

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Sandeep Bavanaka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav

