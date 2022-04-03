SRH vs LSG Dream11 Tips And Prediction IPL 2022

Their campaign back on track after a poor start, new entrants Lucknow Super Giants will rely on their batting prowess to get past Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

LSG did not have the best start to their debut season, losing by five wickets against fellow IPL debutants Gujarat Titans.

But they roared back in style by beating defending champions Chennai Super Kings six wickets in a high-scoring affair in their second match.

In skipper KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock, LSG boast of formidable opening pair, and they proved their worth against CSK by scoring 40 and 61 in a 99-run first-wicket stand.

West Indian Evin Lewis smashed unbeaten 55 off 23 balls in a steep chase of 211 against CSK while, in Deepak Hooda, LSG possess a dependable middle-order batter.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 12 toss between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

SRH vs LSG My Dream11 Team

Quniton de Kock (c), Rahul Tripathi, Evin Lewis (vc), Aiden Markram, Ayush Badoni, Adbul Samad, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Ravi Bishnoi.

SRH vs LSG Playing XIs

SRH: Kane Williamson (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

LSG: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

