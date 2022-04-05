Mumbai: Over the years, fans have got used to seeing the Pandya brothers play together for Mumbai Indians. But, at the auction earlier this year – both found different franchises and for the first time – as per their admission – were playing against each other. While Krunal Pandya is playing for Lucknow Super Giants, Hardik is leading the Gujarat Titans.Also Read - IPL 2022: KL Rahul Defends Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis' Failures After Lucknow Beat Hyderabad

Hence, it was strange for fans to see Krunal bowl to Hardik in their tournament opener. In that game, Krunal won the battle of the brothers as he dismissed Hardik cheaply.

After Lucknow's 12-run win over Hyderabad on Monday at the DY Patil stadium, Krunal was asked if he is missing not playing alongside his brother. To that, he said: "Not At All."

“Feels great when you win and when you’re contributing. I’m loving it (the new franchise), I had a great run with the Mumbai Indians, had some great memories there. I feel like this is the first season of my IPL, that’s the excitement I have before every game or going to every practice session,” he said further.

Krunal had a good day with the ball as he picked up two wickets conceding 27 runs in his four overs.

Earlier, Deepak Hooda struck a sizzling fifty while Avesh Khan and Jason Holder shared seven wickets between themselves as they helped Lucknow Super Giants defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs in match 12 of IPL 2022 at the D.Y Patil Stadium on Monday.

Brief scores: Lucknow Super Giants 169/7 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 68, Deepak Hooda 51; T Natarajan 2/26, Washington Sundar 2/28) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad 157/9 in 20 overs (Rahul Tripathi 44, Nicholas Pooran 34; Avesh Khan 4/24, Jason Holder 3/34) by 12 runs.