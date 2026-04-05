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SRH vs LSG Highlight,10th Match IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets

Tune in with us for all the highlightes as Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Published date india.com Updated: April 5, 2026 7:20 PM IST
email india.com By Yash Chauhan email india.com | Edited by Yash Chauhan email india.com
LSG vs SRH live
SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 live

IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants and Ishan Kishan Sunrisers Hyderabad’s are all set to play the tenth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Lucknow Super Giants are still looking for their maiden victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. As in their first match of the tournament, they suffered a heavy loss against Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets. If they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the upcoming match, it will help them to move forward in the tournament. All eyes will be on LSG captain Rishabh Pant. It will be interesting to see how he will help his side to make a comeback in the IPL 2026.

Let’s talk about the Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are under star player Ishan Kishan’s captaincy. This side has played two matches and won one game out of them. In the last match, they beat the three-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as SRH players performed brilliantly in both departments of batting and bowling. This match is going to be exciting. The reason behind this excitement is SRH’s attacking batting lineup, who is still looking for their mark to score 300 runs on the board.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 10 Playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing XI

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat

Lucknow Super Giants playing XI

Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav

Live Updates

  • Apr 5, 2026 7:18 PM IST

    That’s all for today, stay tuned for live score and updates from Match no.11 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
    RCB vs CSK

  • Apr 5, 2026 7:15 PM IST

    SRH vs LSG Live Score, 10th Match IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

  • Apr 5, 2026 7:01 PM IST

    SRH vs LSG Live Score, 10th Match IPL 2026: Brilliant batting performance from Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant as he smashes a half-century in the much needed match against SRH. LSG 144-5 after 18 overs.

  • Apr 5, 2026 6:59 PM IST

    SRH vs LSG Live Score, 10th Match IPL 2026: Another wicket for Lucknow Super Giants as Harsh Dubey dismiss Abdul Samad for 16 runs off 12 balls, including two four. Lucknow Super Giants 139-5 after 17.4 overs.

  • Apr 5, 2026 6:36 PM IST

    SRH vs LSG Live Score, 10th Match IPL 2026: Two big wickets gone for Lucknow Super Giants. First Ayush Badoni and now Nicholas Pooran.

  • Apr 5, 2026 6:18 PM IST

    SRH vs LSG Live Score, 10th Match IPL 2026: Another wicket for Lucknow Super Giants as Shivang Kumar dismiss Aiden Markram for 45 runs off 27 balls, including six fours and two sixes.

  • Apr 5, 2026 5:52 PM IST

    SRH vs LSG Live Score, 10th Match IPL 2026: First wicket for Lucknow Super Giants as Eshan Malinga dismiss Mitchell Marsh for 14 runs off 12 balls.

  • Apr 5, 2026 5:34 PM IST

    SRH vs LSG Live Score, 10th Match IPL 2026: Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh open the innings for LSG, Harsh is ready with the ball for SRH.

  • Apr 5, 2026 5:17 PM IST

    SRH vs LSG Live Score, 10th Match IPL 2026: Two wickets in a over as Sunrisers Hyderabad players Shivang Kumar and Harshal Patel dismissed in Prince Yadav’s over. It’s the end of SRH’s innings as they scored 156 runs on the board for the loss of 9 wickets.

  • Apr 5, 2026 5:07 PM IST

    SRH vs LSG Live Score, 10th Match IPL 2026: Comeback for Lucknow Super Giants pacer as Avesh Khan dismiss set batter Heinrich Klaasen for 62 runs off 41 balls and Harsh Dubey for a duck. Sunrisers Hyderabad 144-7 after 18.2 overs.

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Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

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