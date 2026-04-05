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SRH vs LSG Highlight,10th Match IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets

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SRH vs LSG Highlight,10th Match IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets

Tune in with us for all the highlightes as Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 live

IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants and Ishan Kishan Sunrisers Hyderabad’s are all set to play the tenth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Lucknow Super Giants are still looking for their maiden victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. As in their first match of the tournament, they suffered a heavy loss against Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets. If they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the upcoming match, it will help them to move forward in the tournament. All eyes will be on LSG captain Rishabh Pant. It will be interesting to see how he will help his side to make a comeback in the IPL 2026.

Let’s talk about the Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are under star player Ishan Kishan’s captaincy. This side has played two matches and won one game out of them. In the last match, they beat the three-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as SRH players performed brilliantly in both departments of batting and bowling. This match is going to be exciting. The reason behind this excitement is SRH’s attacking batting lineup, who is still looking for their mark to score 300 runs on the board.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match no 10 Playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing XI

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat

Lucknow Super Giants playing XI

Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav

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