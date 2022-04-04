SRH vs LSG Dream11 Tips And Prediction IPL 2022

Sunrisers take on Lucknow today and it is expected to be a cracker. The Hyderabad franchise is wounded and they would like to get their campaign back on track, while Lucknow would love to continue winning. Both sides look well-matched but a few changes are expected.

Keeping that in mind, we suggest you three players you can avoid picking in your Dream11 Team for today's IPL match between SRH and LSG.

Abhishek Sharma: The promising youngster has found the going difficult at the top of the order with the new ball. He is more suited in the middle or lower-middle order – one reckons. You may see him in a different batting position today after Aiden Markram got a fifty in the last game. Hence it is best you do not pick Abhishek in your Dream11 team.

Manish Pandey: The Lucknow batter would be playing against his old franchise and hence emotions would be high and so would be the pressure as he has not got the runs he is expected to. In the two games thus far, he has not even got a double-figure score and hence he too – can be avoided.

Andrew Tye: With talks of Jason Holder fit, Tye would in all probability make way for the West Indian allrounder. Thus far, Tye has been on the expensive side and that has hurt Lucknow.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 12 toss between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

SRH vs LSG My Dream11 Team

Quniton de Kock (c), Rahul Tripathi, Evin Lewis (vc), Aiden Markram, Ayush Badoni, Adbul Samad, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Ravi Bishnoi.

SRH vs LSG Playing XIs

SRH: Kane Williamson (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

LSG: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

