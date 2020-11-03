SRH vs MI 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Tips IPL 2020

SRH vs MI 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Pitch Report, Top Fantasy Picks, Probable XIs, Dream11 Team Prediction For Today’s Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians T20 Match 56 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium: Riding high on momentum, resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad will back themselves to topple the mighty Mumbai Indians and qualify for the Indian Premier League playoffs in Sharjah on Tuesday. Thanks to their healthy run-rate, a win against Mumbai Indians should be enough to send Sunrisers into the final four. After taking a tough call to leave out the dangerous Jonny Bairstow from the playing eleven, Sunrisers have managed to find out the “right” balance. Wriddhiman Saha has made an instant impact as David Warner’s opening partner and the inclusion of Jason Holder has given them an all-round option. Pacers Holder and Sandeep Sharma were extremely impressive, both upfront and at the death, in the last game Royal Challengers Bangalore. Add left-arm pacer T Natarajan and trump card Rashid Khan to their bowling attack, it makes up for a well-rounded attack. Sunrisers are not just riding high on momentum, they are also a team, full of confidence, having outplayed Delhi Capitals and RCB in their previous two outings. Also Read - MKCC vs PCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - Rome 2020 Match 8: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Kingsgrove Milan Cricket Club vs Padova Cricket Club at Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground 7:45 PM IST November 3 Tuesday

Sunrisers also know there is little scope for error against a formidable outfit like Mumbai Indians, who seem to be on course for an unprecedented fifth IPL title. In the absence of injured skipper Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians steamrolled RCB and Delhi Capitals in their previous encounters, becoming the first team to qualify for the playoffs. Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah have looked menacing with the swinging new ball and ever so frugal with the old. Kieron Pollard has been impressive with his captaincy in Rohit’s absence. With the Indian team not picking Rohit for the Australia tour, there is no official update on his recovery from a hamstring injury he suffered two weeks ago. Already assured of the top spot in the points table, Mumbai Indians will be expected to put up another ruthless show against Sunrisers. Also Read - SRH vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians T20 Match 56 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST November 3 Tuesday

IPL Match Toss Time: The toss between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians for match no. 56 of IPL 2020 will take place at 7 PM (IST). Also Read - RRCC vs RPCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - Rome 2020 Match 7: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Royal Roma CC vs Royal Parma CC T10 Match at Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground 5:45 PM IST November 3 Tuesday

Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

SRH vs MI 11Wickets Fantasy Team

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: David Warner, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Jason Holder (VC), Rashid Khan (C), Kieron Pollard

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Sandeep Sharma, T. Natarajan

SRH vs MI Probable XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard (C), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mitchell McClenaghan.

SRH vs MI Full Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Virat Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Basil Thampi, Abhishek Sharma, Billy Stanlake, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Mitchell Marsh, Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav, Rashid KhanBench.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Digvijay Deshmukh, Aditya Tare (wk), Saurabh Tiwary, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson.

