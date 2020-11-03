Dream11 Team Prediction

SRH vs MI IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians T20 Match 56 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST November 3 Tuesday:

Sunrisers Hyderabad lock horns with defending champions on Tuesday in Sharjah in the last group-stage match. And it is pitted to be the most important clash of the season as the outcome could decide the franchises that make it to the Playoffs. Kolkata Knight Riders would hope that MI win as that would bolster their chances of making it to the next stage.

SRH has a better NRR compared to most teams and hence a mere win could see them through, but it will not be easy against a formidable MI.

DC vs RCB Match Details

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians will take place at 7 PM IST – November 3.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah.

SRH vs MI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: David Warner, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kieron Pollard

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Sandeep Sharma, T. Natarajan

SQUADS

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Digvijay Deshmukh, Aditya Tare (wk), Saurabh Tiwary, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson.

