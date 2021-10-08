SRH vs MI Dream11 Tips And Prediction VIVO IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s SRH vs MI at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: In Match 55 of VIVO IPL 2021 on Friday evening – Sunrisers Hyderabad will turn up against Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The VIVO IPL 2021 SRH vs MI match will start at 7:30 PM IST – October 8. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will need to outclass bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last league match of the Indian Premier League on Friday, knowing fully well the tricky situation they have found themselves in their bid for a playoffs spot. Courtesy their eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals, the defending champions are currently at the fifth spot, with 12 points from 13 games, with a net run rate of -0.048. But, Kolkata Knight Riders, with a net run rate of +0.587, are sitting on the fourth spot with 12 points from 13 games and will play Rajasthan Royals on Thursday evening in Sharjah. Here is the VIVO IPL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SRH vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, SRH vs MI Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, SRH vs MI Playing 11s VIVO IPL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Fantasy Playing Tips – VIVO IPL.Also Read - IPL 2021 Today Match Report, KKR vs RR 2021 Scorecard: Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill Star as Kolkata Knight Riders Virtually Seal Last Playoff Berth With 86-Run Win Over Rajasthan Royals

TOSS – The VIVO IPL 2021 Match 55 match toss between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at 7 PM (IST). Also Read - IPL 2021 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, KKR vs RR Match 54 Today Cricket Updates: Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson Star as Kolkata Knight Riders Crush Rajasthan Royals by 86 Runs to Take Step Closer to Playoffs

Time: 7.30 PM IST. Also Read - IPL 2021: Deepak Chahar's Sister Malti Reacts After CSK Pacer Proposes Girlfriend in Dubai

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

SRH vs MI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Ishan Kishan

Batters – Kane Williamson, Rohit Sharma (C), Jason Roy, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders – Jason Holder (VC), Jimmy Neesham

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Rashid-Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

SRH vs MI Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul, Umran Malik.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

SRH vs MI Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (Captain), Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Umran Malik, Shreevats Goswami, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Shahbaz Nadeem, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Virat Singh, David Warner, Basil Thampi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Quinton de Kock, Adam Milne, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Aditya Tare, Dhawal Kulkarni, Chris Lynn, Roosh Kalaria, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh

