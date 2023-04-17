Home

Hyderabad vs Mumbai Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 25: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad, 7.30 PM IST April 18, Tuesday

SRH vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, IPL 2023, Match 25: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SRH vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, SRH vs MI Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SRH vs MI Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Hyderabad vs Mumbai Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 25: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad, 7.30 PM IST April 18, Tuesday: SRH vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, IPL 2023, Match 25: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SRH vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, SRH vs MI Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SRH vs MI Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Fantasy Playing Tips. Bolstered by Suryakumar Yadav’s return to form, five-time champions Mumbai Indians will look to continue their winning momentum when they face a resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday. Both MI and SRH are coming into Tuesday’s match after successive wins. They had started the tournament with identical back-to-back losses. On Sunday, Suryakumar snapped his wretched run of low scores, which included four ducks, with a quickfire 25-ball 43 as MI chased down 186 with 14 balls to spare for a comfortable five-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai.

Match Details

Match: SRH vs MI, match 25, IPL

Date & Time: April 18, 7:30 PM

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema.

Hyderabad vs Mumbai Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Ishan Kishan

Batters – Brook, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi(c)

All-rounders – Abhishek Sharma(vc), Cameron Green

Bowlers – Piyush Chawla, Markande, Meredith.

Hyderabad vs Mumbai Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Abhishek Sharma, Henrich Klassen, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Impact Player: Washington Sundar

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Riley Meredith

Impact Player: Rohit Sharma

