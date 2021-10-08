SRH vs MI LIVE SCORE TODAY IPL 2021 Match 55 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Abu Dhabi: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 52 between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. See the latest IPL 2021 Live Score, IPL Live Match, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE- Captain Manish Pandey’s unbeaten 69 off 41 balls goes in vain as Mumbai Indians (235/9) beat SunRisers Hyderabad (193/8) by 42 runs in match 55 of IPL 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Jasprit Bumrah (2/39), Nathan Coulter-Nile (2/40) and James Neesham (2/28) picked two wickets each for Mumbai. However, Mumbai Indians cannot qualify for IPL 2021 playoffs, they are out of the tournament. Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav (82) and Ishan Kishan (84) fifties powered Mumbai to a mammoth total of 235/9 against Hyderabad. See the latest SRH vs MI, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 Live Score, SRH vs MI IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Check Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score and Updates, SRH vs MI Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians Fail to Qualify For Play-Offs Despite 42-Run Victory Over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Live Updates

  • 11:59 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today: Rohit Sharma, the captain of Mumbai Indians, says that there is always an expectation from the franchise and they stand out from what they have done in the past 5-6 years. Adds that he tries to back the players but there are situations when you drop someone. Adds that it was wonderful to be part of this franchise. Says that they were in the momentum when they won 2 back-to-back games back in India but they lost their form while coming here to Dubai but he is very happy to end with a win. Adds that the fans have always supported them whether they play well or not and he hopes that they are happy with what they did in the past 3-4 years. Praises Ishan Kishan on how he batted and he says it was wonderful to see him play like this.

  • 11:51 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Updates Today, SRH vs MI LIVE: Manish Pandey, the SunRisers Hyderabad skipper, says that it is a very hot day and it was really tough. Goes not say that he is struggling with his calf. States that this is probably the best surface they were playing on and they knew that Mumbai will come out all guns blazing. Adds that their bowlers gave a few extra runs and that cost them. Tells that they won only three games and they had some changes in the side and that did not work for them. Says that they struggled in India and they played better in this game but they were lacking in a complete team effort. Adds that the whole team has to perform at the highest level.

  • 11:50 PM IST

    SRH vs MI 2021 Scorecard Today Match, IPL 2021 LIVE: Mumbai had a huge total on the board, but if they had to qualify for the Playoffs, they would have needed to bowl out Hyderabad for 65 or less. But, that did not happen as Hyderabad got off to a great start. But Mumbai started taking wickets and came back in the game. They took wickets at regular intervals and made sure that the required rate was climbing up at a steady rate. All the bowlers except for Krunal Pandya took wickets. James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Jasprit Bumrah took 2 wickets each while Piyush Chawla and Trent Boult took 1 each. They will be happy with the win but would have been happier if they had qualified for the Playoffs. Mumbai did not have a great run in the UAE leg and the fact that NRR cost them a qualification would hurt them.

  • 11:49 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE- Mumbai knocked out despite win over Hyderabad

  • 11:43 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE- KKR Become 4th Team to Qualify For Playoffs

  • 11:42 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: FOUR! A full ball, outside off. Pandey shuffles across and smacks it straight down the ground towards long off for a boundary. MUMBAI WIN BY 42 runs. We have our teams for the playoffs! The moment that Hyderabad crossed the 65-run mark, the Kolkata camp would have celebrated! Mumbai needed a lot of things to go their way in this game to qualify. First, they needed the toss to go their way and it did. Then, they needed to put on a big score on the board and they did that too. But, they needed to skittle out Hyderabad and that did not happen. The defending champions will not be making it to the playoffs this year! Mumbai Indians (235/9) beat SunRisers Hyderabad (193/8) by 42 runs | Manish Pandey 69 not out; Neesham 2/28, Bumrah 2/29

  • 11:37 PM IST

    SRH vs MI Live Score Today, IPL 2021 LIVE: OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Outstanding reflexes shown by Nathan Coulter-Nile! A full toss, outside off. Wriddhiman Saha smashes it back to the bowler who stretches his left hand out and the ball hits his forearm and deflects it in the air. Nathan Coulter-Nile turns back and catches it. Hurts himself but he will take a wicket here. SRH 182/8 in 18.5 overs vs MI (235/9)

  • 11:29 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score Today, SRH vs MI LIVE: OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Jasprit Bumrah removes Rashid Khan for 9. Rashid Khan has just gifted his wicket here! On a length and outside off, it was a slower ball. Khan checks his shot as he looks to push but gets deceived by the pace and chips it back to Bumrah who takes an easy catch.

  • 11:28 PM IST

    SRH vs MI Live Cricket Score, IPL 2021 LIVE: FOUR! Struck hard! A full ball from Nathan Coulter-Nile, on middle, very full and Khan lifts it over mid-off for a boundary. Meanwhile, in the clash between Delhi and Bangalore in Dubai, Srikar Bharat has taken Bangalore home. Needing 6 from 1 ball and then 5 from 1 courtesy a wide from Avesh Khan, Bharat tonked a six to help Bangalore win the game and end the league stages with a win. Wow, considered a Test specialist, he has risen from the shadows and played one of the best knocks in this season of the Indian Premier League.

  • 11:27 PM IST

    Live Score IPL 2021 Today Match: OUT! TAKEN! Hyderabad are 6 down now! Nathan Coulter-Nile removes Jason Holder for 1. A full ball from NCN, on the middle. Holder clears his front leg and smashes it straight towards long-on where Trent Boult reverse-cups it. 70 needed in 23 balls.