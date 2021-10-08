SRH vs MI LIVE SCORE TODAY IPL 2021 Match 55 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Abu Dhabi: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 52 between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. See the latest IPL 2021 Live Score, IPL Live Match, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE- Captain Manish Pandey’s unbeaten 69 off 41 balls goes in vain as Mumbai Indians (235/9) beat SunRisers Hyderabad (193/8) by 42 runs in match 55 of IPL 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Jasprit Bumrah (2/39), Nathan Coulter-Nile (2/40) and James Neesham (2/28) picked two wickets each for Mumbai. However, Mumbai Indians cannot qualify for IPL 2021 playoffs, they are out of the tournament. Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav (82) and Ishan Kishan (84) fifties powered Mumbai to a mammoth total of 235/9 against Hyderabad. See the latest SRH vs MI, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 Live Score, SRH vs MI IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Check Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score and Updates, SRH vs MI Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians Fail to Qualify For Play-Offs Despite 42-Run Victory Over Sunrisers Hyderabad