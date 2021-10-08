SRH vs MI LIVE SCORE TODAY IPL 2021 Match 55 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Abu Dhabi: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 52 between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. See the latest IPL 2021 Live Score, IPL Live Match, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE- OUT! SunRisers Hyderabad lose openers Jason Roy (34) and Abhishek Sharma (33) in the mammoth 236 chase against Mumbai Indians in match 55 of IPL 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. However, Mumbai cannot qualify for IPL 2021 playoffs. Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav (82) and Ishan Kishan (84) fifties powered Mumbai to a mammoth total of 235/9 against Hyderabad. Jason Holder was the pick of the bowlers for SRH as he picked up four wickets (55 runs) of Mumbai Indians batter. Earlier, Ishan Kishan slams 16-ball fifty as Mumbai Indians dominate SunRisers Hyderbad in match 55 of IPL 2021. See the latest SRH vs MI, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 Live Score, SRH vs MI IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Check Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score and Updates, SRH vs MI Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - LIVE Score RCB vs DC IPL 2021 Today's Match Latest Updates: KS Bharat, Glenn Maxwell Key For Royal Challengers Bangalore in 165 Chase Against Delhi Capitals

Also Read - IPL 2021: David Warner Pens Emotional Note For SRH Fans, Says 'My Family And I Are Going to Miss you All'
Also Read - SRH vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips VIVO IPL Match 55: Captain, Vice-Captain - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Playing 11s, Injury News For Today's T20 Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 8 Friday

Live Updates

  • 10:42 PM IST

    SRH vs MI Live Cricket Score, IPL 2021 LIVE: OUT! TAKEN! Mohammad Nabi (3) departs cheaply, he fails to make it count. Another one bites the dust and Piyush Chawla gets a wicket on his debut match for Mumbai Indians! A full ball from Chawla, on-off. Mohammad Nabi comes down the track and looks to go downtown but does not reach to the pitch of the ball well. Hits it towards long-on where Kieron Pollard runs to his left and takes a good catch. 139 needed in 69 balls.

  • 10:40 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, SRH vs MI LIVE: Massive over for SRH – 16 runs from it. They are still not out of this contest. FOUR! Boundary of the Free Hit! Tossed up from Krunal, outside off, Hyderabad skipper Manish Pandey hits it over cover for a boundary. Hyderabad 95/2 in 8 overs vs Mumbai (235/9)

  • 10:38 PM IST

    NO BALL AND SIX! That is a high full toss from Krunal Pandya on the leg, Manish Pandey clobbers it over the mid-wicket fence. Free Hit coming up.

  • 10:36 PM IST

    Live Score IPL 2021 Today Match, SRH vs MI LIVE: OUT! TAKEN! James Neesham picks up his first wicket of the night, Abhishek Sharma departs for 33. Abhishek walks back after a good show! Length ball from Neesham, on off. He looks to slog but gets the top edge. The ball goes to deep mid-wicket and Nathan Coulter-Nile takes it with ease. SRH 79/2 in 7 overs vs MI (235/9)

  • 10:34 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, SRH vs MI LIVE: Strategic Time-Out! So, Mumbai Indians are officially out of IPL 2021 as they cannot qualify for playoffs and now they will focus more on winning this game rather than thinking further out. It is a good batting pitch so, Mumbai bowlers are getting the same treatment as the opposition got and they would look to get wickets at regular intervals to end the tournament on a high. Also, James Neesham is into the attack.

  • 10:29 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE- SRH Lose Roy, Abhishek Solid

  • 10:29 PM IST

    SRH vs MI Live Score Today, IPL 2021 LIVE: FOUR! Power, power and a touch of class on this one! What a start this is for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Just what the doctor ordered! Length ball from Nathan Coulter-Nile, around off. Sharma opens the face of the bat and runs it between short third man and backward point for a boundary. Hyderabad 60/0 in 5 overs vs Mumbai (235/9)

  • 10:20 PM IST
    IPL 2021 Live Updates, SRH vs MI LIVE: FIVE WIDES! Looked like there was some glove on it but the umpire has given it wides! Short ball down the leg side, Roy looks to pull but seems to have it. It goes just wide of the keeper for a boundary. The umpire signals five wides. The replays confirm that there was nothing on it.
  • 10:19 PM IST

    Live Score IPL 2021 Today Match, SRH vs MI LIVE: Big over for Hyderabad – 16 from it. Piyush Chawla, who is playing his first match of IPL 2021, has been given some treatment here. SIX! Bang! Abhishek Sharma decides to have some fun! Loopy ball on middle from Piyush Chawla, Sharma goes down on his knees and then slogs it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. SunRisers Hyderabad 31/0 in 3 overs vs Mumbai Indians (235/9)

  • 10:14 PM IST

    SRH vs MI 2021 Scorecard, IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE: 10 from the over – a good one for Hyderabad! FOUR! Excellent use of the feet! Good-length ball on middle, Roy uses his feet and then lifts it over the bowler’s head for a boundary. SRH 15/0 in 2 overs vs MI (235/9)