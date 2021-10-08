SRH vs MI LIVE SCORE TODAY IPL 2021 Match 55 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Abu Dhabi: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 52 between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. See the latest IPL 2021 Live Score, IPL Live Match, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE- OUT! Abhishek Sharma picked up the two big wickets – Kieron Pollard (13) and Jimmy Neesham (0) as SunRisers Hyderabad dent Mumbai Indians’ charge in IPL 2021 match 55 in Abu Dhabi. ‘Young and pacy’ Umran Malik removes Ishan Kishan for 84 as Hyderabad hurt defending champions at the Zayed Stadium. Earlier, Jason Holder picks up the big wicket of Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya (10), while Rashid Khan snared captain Rohit Sharma (18) to hurt MI. Ishan Kishan slams 16-ball fifty as Mumbai Indians dominate SunRisers Hyderbad in match 55 of IPL 2021. See the latest SRH vs MI, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 Live Score, SRH vs MI IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will need to outclass bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last league match of the Indian Premier League in Abu Dhabi on Friday, knowing fully well the tricky situation they have found themselves in their bid for a play-offs spot. Check Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score and Updates, SRH vs MI Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - RCB vs DC Live Score IPL 2021 Today's Match Latest Updates Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer Departs as Shimron Hetmyer Key For Big Finish

Live Updates

  • 9:14 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Updates Today, SRH vs MI LIVE Strategic Time-Out! This has been a brilliant comeback from SunRisers Hyderabad. The wicket of Ishan Kishan has been the turning point for them as since then, other than Suryakumar Yadav no one has shown brilliance. Hyderabad would look to chip the remaining wickets quickly. Nathan Coulter-Nile has joined Suryakumar Yadav to the middle. Mumbai Indians will look to finish big here. MI 190/6 in 16 overs vs SRH at Sheikh Zayed Stadium

  • 9:13 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: OUT! TAKEN! The Afghan duo is at it again! Rashid Khan snares Krunal Pandya for 9. Flatter ball from Rashid, wide outside off. Krunal Pandya goes for the slog but gets the top edge. The ball goes to cover and Mohammad Nabi takes it with ease.

  • 9:13 PM IST

    SRH vs MI 2021 Scorecard Today, IPL 2021 LIVE: SIX! Lovely stroke! SKY is batting on a different surface! Tossed up from Rashid Khan on the leg, Suryakumar Yadav sweeps it over the square leg fence for a maximum. This is some brilliant batting by Yadav. Mumbai 183/5 in 15.2 overs vs Hyderabad

  • 9:07 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score Today Match, SRH vs MI LIVE: FOUR! Wide of the fielder! Tossed up from Nabi, on the leg. Yadav whips it away. The man from long on gets to his right but the ball goes way past him. MI 176/5 in 14.5 overs vs SRH

  • 9:06 PM IST

    Live Score IPL 2021 Today Match, SRH vs MI LIVE: FOUR! Another massive over for Mumbai Indians – 16 runs from it. Krunal Pandya gets off the mark with a boundary! Length ball from Kaul, outside off. He heaves it to the mid-wicket fence. Mumbai Indians 167/5 in 14 overs vs SunRisers Hyderabad

  • 9:04 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE- Abhishek Snares Pollard & Neesham

  • 9:02 PM IST

    SRH vs MI Live Score Today, IPL 2021 LIVE: SIX! Hammered! Length ball, outside off from Siddarth Kaul, Suryakumar Yadav swings it across the line over the man at deep square leg. Even Jason Holder cannot get to the ball! Mumbai are not ready to take their foot off from the accelerator. MI 161/5 in 13.3 overs vs SRH at Sheikh Zayed Stadium

  • 9:01 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, SRH vs MI LIVE: OUT! CAUGHT! Two in two for young Abhishek Sharma – James Neesham goes for a first-ball duck! This has been a masterstroke move by Manish Pandey! Floated ball on off from Abhishek, Neesham looks to flick but it goes off the leading edge towards cover. Mohammad Nabi takes a simple catch. Abhishek will be on a Hat Trick in his next over. Mumbai 151/5 in 13 overs vs Hyderabad

  • 8:54 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today, SRH vs MI LIVE: OUT! TAKEN! Hold on! Abhishek Sharma snares the ‘Big Man’ – Kieron Pollard for 13. This is a throwback to the final of the 2010 edition of the Indian Premier League! Albie Morkel was the bowler then, MS Dhoni had set a fielder right behind the bowler to get Pollard out just like Manish Pandey has done today! Tossed up, on-off. Pollard hits it straight down the ground. It would have gone over the ropes but there is a very straight long-on in place. Roy gets across to his left and takes the catch! The difference between the wicket in 2010 and here is that Hayden was inside the ring back then but Roy has taken it on the ropes. MI 151/4 in 12.5 overs vs SRH

  • 8:52 PM IST

    SRH vs MI Live Score Today, IPL 2021 LIVE: FOUR! Well played! Decent over still for Mumbai – 9 from it. Good-length ball on off, Yadav goes on his knees and then paddles it to fine leg for a boundary. Mumbai 140/3 in 11 overs vs Hyderabad