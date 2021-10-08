SRH vs MI MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2021 Match 55 CRICKET UPDATES

Batting first, Mumbai posted 235/9 in 20 overs – their highest T20 total ever-but failed to restrict SRH below 65, thereby making it impossible for MI to match up the playoff criteria. SRH captain Manish Pandey's unbeaten 69-run knock-off 41 balls goes in vain Jasprit Bumrah (2/39), Nathan Coulter-Nile (2/40) and James Neesham (2/28) picked two wickets each for Mumbai.

Live Updates

    IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE- ISHAN KISHAN BAGS ‘PLAYER OF THE MATCH’

    IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates: Right then! We have our four teams in the playoffs. We are done with the league stages and are set for the business end of the competition. Qualifier 1 will see the clash between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. It will be played on October 10 at 6 PM Local (7:30 PM IST) Make sure you join us for what should be an exciting clash! Goodbye for now.
    SRH vs MI LIVE SCORE TODAY, IPL 2021 LIVE: Ishan Kishan, the Man of the Match, says that it was a good thing for him and the team that he played well and he is happy to be back in form before the World Cup. Tells that he was very positive in the beginning as they were in a do-or-die situation. Adds that he did not hit many boundaries this season and his shot off Umran Malik stood out in this game. States that in this tournament, you have to be prepared for every circumstance and whenever an opportunity arises, they need to make use of it. States that he had a very good chat with Kohli and everyone supported him really well. Says that he would love to open and Virat Kohli has told him that he has been picked as an opener but says that wherever he gets to bat, he wants to perform.

    ‘Words of Praise From The Skipper’ For Ishan Kishan

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today: Rohit Sharma, the captain of Mumbai Indians, says that there is always an expectation from the franchise and they stand out from what they have done in the past 5-6 years. Adds that he tries to back the players but there are situations when you drop someone. Adds that it was wonderful to be part of this franchise. Says that they were in the momentum when they won 2 back-to-back games back in India but they lost their form while coming here to Dubai but he is very happy to end with a win. Adds that the fans have always supported them whether they play well or not and he hopes that they are happy with what they did in the past 3-4 years. Praises Ishan Kishan on how he batted and he says it was wonderful to see him play like this.

    IPL 2021 Live Updates Today, SRH vs MI LIVE: Manish Pandey, the SunRisers Hyderabad skipper, says that it is a very hot day and it was really tough. Goes not say that he is struggling with his calf. States that this is probably the best surface they were playing on and they knew that Mumbai will come out all guns blazing. Adds that their bowlers gave a few extra runs and that cost them. Tells that they won only three games and they had some changes in the side and that did not work for them. Says that they struggled in India and they played better in this game but they were lacking in a complete team effort. Adds that the whole team has to perform at the highest level.

    SRH vs MI 2021 Scorecard Today Match, IPL 2021 LIVE: Mumbai had a huge total on the board, but if they had to qualify for the Playoffs, they would have needed to bowl out Hyderabad for 65 or less. But, that did not happen as Hyderabad got off to a great start. But Mumbai started taking wickets and came back in the game. They took wickets at regular intervals and made sure that the required rate was climbing up at a steady rate. All the bowlers except for Krunal Pandya took wickets. James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Jasprit Bumrah took 2 wickets each while Piyush Chawla and Trent Boult took 1 each. They will be happy with the win but would have been happier if they had qualified for the Playoffs. Mumbai did not have a great run in the UAE leg and the fact that NRR cost them a qualification would hurt them.

    IPL 2021 LIVE- Mumbai knocked out despite win over Hyderabad

    IPL 2021 LIVE- KKR Become 4th Team to Qualify For Playoffs

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: FOUR! A full ball, outside off. Pandey shuffles across and smacks it straight down the ground towards long off for a boundary. MUMBAI WIN BY 42 runs. We have our teams for the playoffs! The moment that Hyderabad crossed the 65-run mark, the Kolkata camp would have celebrated! Mumbai needed a lot of things to go their way in this game to qualify. First, they needed the toss to go their way and it did. Then, they needed to put on a big score on the board and they did that too. But, they needed to skittle out Hyderabad and that did not happen. The defending champions will not be making it to the playoffs this year! Mumbai Indians (235/9) beat SunRisers Hyderabad (193/8) by 42 runs | Manish Pandey 69 not out; Neesham 2/28, Bumrah 2/29