SRH vs MI MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2021 Match 55 CRICKET UPDATES

Abu Dhabi: Hello and welcome to our cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 52 between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. See the latest IPL 2021 match highlights, IPL Match Stream, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL MATCH HIGHLIGHTS Today, IPL 2021 HIGHLIGHTS Today, and cricket updates here. IPL 2021 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS- Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav’s heroics with the bat helped Mumbai Indians pose their highest T20 total and register a 42-run win over SunRisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. However, it was not enough to help the defending champions seal a playoff berth in IPL 2021 on Friday. Batting first, Mumbai posted 235/9 in 20 overs – their highest T20 total ever-but failed to restrict SRH below 65, thereby making it impossible for MI to match up the playoff criteria. SRH captain Manish Pandey’s unbeaten 69-run knock-off 41 balls goes in vain Jasprit Bumrah (2/39), Nathan Coulter-Nile (2/40) and James Neesham (2/28) picked two wickets each for Mumbai. See the latest SRH vs MI, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 Live Score, SRH vs MI IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Check Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score and Updates, SRH vs MI Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (SCORECARD)Also Read - IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians Fail to Qualify For Play-Offs Despite 42-Run Victory Over Sunrisers Hyderabad