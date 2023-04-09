Home

Hyderabad vs Punjab Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 14: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, 7.30 PM IST April 9, Sunday

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, IPL 2023, Match 14: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, SRH vs PBKS Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SRH vs PBKS Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips.

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 14

Dream11 Team Prediction

Hyderabad vs Punjab, IPL 2023, Match 14: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, 7.30 PM IST April 9, Sunday:

Match Details

Match: SRH vs PBKS, match 14, IPL

Date & Time: April 9, 7:30 PM

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International stadium, Hyderabad

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi (c)

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Aiden Markram, Sam Curran (vc)

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Umran Malik

Probable Playing XI

SunRisers Hyderabad probable playing 11

Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Aiden Markram (c), Abdul Samad/Heinrich Klaasen, Washington Sundar, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik and T Natarajan.

Punjab Kings probable playing 11

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa/Atharva Taide, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar/Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh.

SRH vs PBKS Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh(w), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Adil Rashid, Heinrich Klaasen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mayank Markande, Mayank Dagar, Marco Jansen, Abhishek Sharma, Upendra Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Akeal Hosein, Vivrant Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Sanvir Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Samarth Vyas

Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Matthew Short, Mohit Rathee, Kagiso Rabada, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Baltej Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Raj Bawa, Shivam Singh

