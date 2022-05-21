SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 70 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice Captain Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, Playing 11s For Today's T20 Match Wankhede Stadium at 7:30 PM IST May 22, Sunday

Their play-off hopes dashed, both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will be keen to end their IPL season on a winning note when the two teams clash in a dead rubber here on Sunday. Both teams were knocked out of the play-off race when RCB defeated table-toppers Gujarat Titans on Thursday. Also Read - India's Predicted T20I Squad For South Africa Series: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah Likely to be Rested; Shikhar Dhawan May Lead

The Sunrisers will be without the services of their skipper Kane Williamson, who has returned to New Zealand for the birth of his second child. In his absence, either Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has led the side previously, or Nicholas Pooran are are likely to captain the Sunrisers in their last game this season.

While Sunrisers managed to snap their five-match losing streak by eking out a narrow three-run win over Mumbai Indians, Punjab succumbed to a 17-run loss to Delhi Capitals. The fact that Mayank Agarwal and Co. could not win two games in a row sums up their inconsistent run all season.

High on spirits after thrashing RCB by 54 runs, PBKS suffered an inexplicable batting collapse in their must-win against Delhi. The Punjab bating unit has been plagued by inconsistencies and will need to fire in unison to build or defend a huge total.

If not for the star batters — Jonny Baitsow and Liam Livingstone, Shikhar Dhawan — Punjab Kings have reliable Jitesh Sharma, one of the finds of this IPL, to finish the match or take them to a good total. On the bowling front, lead pacer Kagiso Rabada (22) continues to be the highest wicket taker among fast bowlers this season. The South African has bowled at an average of 16.72 with an economy of 8.36.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 70 toss between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue: Wankhede stadium

SRH vs PBKS Possible Playing 11

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odeon Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, J Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Team

Jitesh Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Kane Williamson, Aiden Markram, Liam Livingstone (C), Odean Smith, T Natarajan (VC), Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar

