SRH vs PBKS IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, Match 37 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 37 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Almost out of the reckoning for a playoff berth, bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to play party-poopers when they take on an equally struggling Punjab Kings in the IPL's battle of laggards. Sunrisers suffered their seventh defeat on Wednesday after being blown away by Delhi Capitals and their play-off chances look less than dim as they have managed just two points after eight games.

Punjab, on the other hand, quite inexplicably found a way to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory against Rajasthan Royals and will be desperate to find an answer to their problems after being placed seventh with six points from nine matches.



Live Updates

  • 7:21 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score Today, SRH vs PBKS LIVE: Kane Williamson, the skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad, says they will bowl first as it is a small ground and there is also a chance of dew later on. Says that they are hoping to start well with the ball and get some early wickets. Adds that there are few areas that they want to improve on and it is important to keep coming hard in every match. Signs off by saying that they are unchanged going into this game.

  • 7:19 PM IST

    SRH vs PBKS Live Cricket Score, IPL 2021 LIVE Match: TOSS – We are all in readiness for the flip of the coin. Both the skippers, KL Rahul and Kane Williamson are out in the middle. KL Rahul calls it as tails and it lands heads. SUNRISERS HYDERABAD HAVE ELECTED TO BOWL FIRST vs PUNJAB KINGS in MATCH 37 of IPL 2021!

  • 7:18 PM IST

    SRH vs PBKS – Toss Update From Sharjah!

  • 7:17 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score Today Match, SRH vs PBKS LIVE: Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have had a similar sort of story and have not flexed their muscles so far in this tournament. They sit in seventh place and have not really put their best foot forward. In the last game too, against Rajasthan, they snatched defeat from the jaws of victory. Only 4 needed off the final over and they just imploded, losing by 2 runs. Rahul’s face in the post-match interview told the whole story, really, because this is not the first time that Punjab have failed to win from a position of victory. After that disheartening loss, the boys in Red would be looking to bounce back and add some valuable points to their tally. Let’s see if they can step up to the challenge.

  • 7:16 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today, SRH vs PBKS LIVE: Hyderabad have just been a shadow of themselves in this tournament as they are languishing at the bottom of the table and are yet to really display their skills for everyone to see. The door to the playoffs has almost been shut as they will need a monumental effort to make it into the top 4, but, with nothing to lose for the Orange Army, they could really give it their all in the last 6 games and make one final charge.

  • 7:13 PM IST

    2nd Match of ‘Super Saturday’ From Sharjah!

  • 7:12 PM IST

    SRH vs PBKS 2021 Live Score Today, IPL 2021 LIVE: A very warm welcome to game number two on this Super Saturday! Hyderabad will be locking horns against Punjab in this clash. Both teams have had a poor tournament so far and if they have real ambitions of making the playoffs, then they will need to string together a bunch of victories starting now. It is said that desperation brings out the best of the best of people and teams at times and right now, these two are in desperate need of a win. Who comes out on top? Time will tell us.

  • 7:11 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of IPL 2021 match 37 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Saturday.