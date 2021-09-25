SRH vs PBKS IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, Match 37 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 37 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. See the latest Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of match 37 of IPL 2021 between SRH vs PBKS from Sharjah here. IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates – Kane Williamson calls it right at the Toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bowl against Punjab Kings in match 37 of IPL 2021 on Saturday. See the latest SRH vs PBKS, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 Live Score, SRH vs PBKS IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Almost out of the reckoning for a playoff berth, bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to play party-poopers when they take on an equally struggling Punjab Kings in the IPL’s battle of laggards. Sunrisers suffered their seventh defeat on Wednesday after being blown away by Delhi Capitals and their play-off chances look less than dim as they have managed just two points after eight games.Also Read - LIVE DC vs RR Score IPL 2021 Live Updates: Anrich Nortje & Co Guide Delhi Capitals to 33-Run Win Over Rajasthan Royals

Punjab, on the other hand, quite inexplicably found a way to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory against Rajasthan Royals and will be desperate to find an answer to their problems after being placed seventh with six points from nine matches. Check Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates, SRH vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - IPL 2021: Will Hardik Pandya Play Against RCB ? MI DCO Zaheer Khan Provides Update