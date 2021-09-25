SRH vs PBKS IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, Match 37 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Jason Holder's all-round performance went in vain as Punjab Kings edge out SunRisers Hyderabad by 5 runs in a tricky 126 chase at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Ravi Bishnoi picked up the three wickets for Punjab, he removed Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav and Abdul Samad. Earlier, Mohammed Shami picked up the big wickets of David Warner (2) and Kane Williamson (1) to give Punjab bright start. Before that, Holder shines with the ball for SunRisers Hyderabad as he finished with the figures of 3/19 – Punjab Kings score 125/7 in 20 overs in match 37 of IPL 2021 on Saturday. Kane Williamson calls it right at the Toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bowl against Punjab Kings in match 37 of IPL 2021

Live Updates

  • 11:45 PM IST

  • 11:44 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: KL Rahul, the skipper of Punjab Kings, says that he is used to these nail-biting games now. Credits Jason Holder by saying that he played a brilliant knock and he also bowled well. Feels that it was not an easy pitch to bat on and he was feeling it hard to clear the ropes. Says that Shami bowled really well at the start and set the game up for their spinners. Adds that it is important to understand the pitch and plan the innings accordingly. Also credits Harpreet Brar by saying that he is a very good cricketer who is brilliant in the field and so is Arshdeep Sing

  • 11:43 PM IST

    Ravi Bishnoi is in for a quick chat! He says that this win was a good one and they are happy. Says that KL Rahul told them that last year too, they were in a similar situation as today and they won that game, so they could do it again. On his bowling, Ravi says that he wanted to bowl wicket-to-wicket and bowl in good areas. States that if they wanted to qualify to the next stage, they needed to win this game and they had this in mind.

  • 11:24 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IPL 2021 Match: Kane Williamson, the SunRisers Hyderabad skipper, says that the bowlers did well and the fielding was very good too and they needed partnerships if they wanted to chase this down. Praises Holder as he kept the game alive and performed well, with both bat and ball. Says that they wanted to build a few platforms but it was challenging on this deck. Adds that the challenge is to pick themselves up and go to their next game with a fresh approach.

  • 11:19 PM IST

    IPL Live Updates Today Match, SRH vs PBKS LIVE: What a cracking game that was! It could have gone either way but Punjab have held their nerves to win this one. Hyderabad were never in a comfortable position but Holder gave them hope in the death overs. But the big man could not get them through and Punjab have won this! A really good show by Punjab. They did not have the biggest total on the board but their bowlers did not give up. Shami took two wickets upfront and put them on top. Then came the strangle by the spinners. Bishnoi took 3 wickets for only 24 runs while Brar also kept things tight. Singh took only 1 wicket but gave only 22 runs and bowled a brilliant penultimate over. Ellis was good too as he finished things in the final over to get Punjab over the line in a thriller.

  • 11:18 PM IST

    Punjab Edge Hyderabad to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

  • 11:16 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score Today, SRH vs PBKS LIVE: NATHAN ELLIS KEEPS HIS NERVE, ALRIGHT! Good stuff from the debutant. A full toss around off, slower too, Jason Holder is not able to get underneath this and just tonks this one ahead of the long-on fielder. PUNJAB WIN BY 5 RUNS! Punjab Kings (125/7) Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (120/7) by 5 runs | Holder 47 not out, Saha 21; Bishnoi 3/24, Shami 2/14

  • 11:09 PM IST

    SIX! BANG! This is why Hyderabad needed Jason Holder on strike! He delivers and now they need 10 more to win! Around off, on a length from Nathan Ellis, Holder makes room and smokes this one over the wide long-on fence. Hyderabad 117/7 in 19.2 overs vs Punjab (125/7)

  • 11:06 PM IST

    SRH vs PBKS Live Score Today, IPL 2021 LIVE What a penultimate over from Arshdeep Singh! Take a bow Mr. Singh! Just 4 runs and a wicket off it. He hurls a yorker, on leg, this is flicked to fine leg for one. Singh ends with figures of 4-0-22-1, wonderful stuff. 17 needed off the final 6!

  • 11:05 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Arshdeep Singh removes Rashid Khan for 3. Arshdeep wanted it for himself and he makes no mistake. Khan has to depart and he will be disappointed that he could not contribute more with the blade. A pacy shortish ball from Singh, around off, Rashid Khan looks to pull, but only manages a top edge on this. The ball loops up in the air next to the bowler, Singh moves that side and pouches this. 18 more needed in 8 balls! SRH 108/7 in 18.3 overs vs PBKS (125/7)