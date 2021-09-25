SRH vs PBKS IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, Match 37 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 37 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. See the latest Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of match 37 of IPL 2021 between SRH vs PBKS from Sharjah here. IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY- Ravi Bishnoi picked up the wicket of Manish Pandey (13) as Punjab Kings further dent SunRisers Hyderabad’s hopes in tricky 126 chase at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Earlier, Mohammed Shami picked up the big wickets of David Warner (2) and Kane Williamson (1) to give Punjab Kings bright start. Before that, Jason Holder shines with the ball for SunRisers Hyderabad as he finished with the figures of 3/19 – Punjab Kings score 125/7 in 20 overs in match 37 of IPL 2021 on Saturday. IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates – Kane Williamson calls it right at the Toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bowl against Punjab Kings in match 37 of IPL 2021 See the latest SRH vs PBKS, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 Live Score, SRH vs PBKS IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Almost out of the reckoning for a playoff berth, bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to play party-poopers when they take on an equally struggling Punjab Kings in the IPL’s battle of laggards. Check Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates, SRH vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - CSK vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Match 38: Captain, Vice-Captain – Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Playing 11s T20 Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 3:30 PM IST September 26 Sunday