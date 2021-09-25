SRH vs PBKS IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, Match 37 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 37 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. See the latest Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of match 37 of IPL 2021 between SRH vs PBKS from Sharjah here. IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY- Ravi Bishnoi picked up the wicket of Manish Pandey (13) as Punjab Kings further dent SunRisers Hyderabad’s hopes in tricky 126 chase at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.  Earlier, Mohammed Shami picked up the big wickets of David Warner (2) and Kane Williamson (1) to give Punjab Kings bright start. Before that, Jason Holder shines with the ball for SunRisers Hyderabad as he finished with the figures of 3/19 – Punjab Kings score 125/7 in 20 overs in match 37 of IPL 2021 on Saturday.  IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates – Kane Williamson calls it right at the Toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bowl against Punjab Kings in match 37 of IPL 2021 See the latest SRH vs PBKS, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 Live Score, SRH vs PBKS IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Almost out of the reckoning for a playoff berth, bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to play party-poopers when they take on an equally struggling Punjab Kings in the IPL’s battle of laggards. Check Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates, SRH vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - CSK vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Match 38: Captain, Vice-Captain – Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Playing 11s T20 Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 3:30 PM IST September 26 Sunday

Live Updates

  • 10:28 PM IST

    IPL Live Score Today, SRH vs PBKS LIVE: A really good over by Ellis! Just 4 off it. Short of a length, outside off, awkwardly played towards third man by Jadhav for a single. The half-way stage is over – SunRisers 43/3 in 10 overs, need 83 runs to win vs Kings (125/7)

  • 10:27 PM IST

  • 10:23 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE UPDATES TODAY, SRH vs PBKS: Strategic Time-Out! This has been a brilliant start by Punjab Kings. They do not have the biggest total on the board but the bowlers are fighting tooth and nail. Warner, Williamson and Pandey have been sent back and that has put Hyderabad on the back foot. A lot depends on the pair of Jadhav and Saha and Hyderabad would want these two batters to bat till the end. Change in bowling as Nathan Ellis is back on. He went for 2 in his first over.

  • 10:19 PM IST

    SRH vs PBKS Live Cricket Score, IPL 2021 LIVE: OUT! KNOCKED HIM OVER! Ravi Bishnoi snares Manish Pandey for 13. What a delivery from Bishnoi and Pandey has to go back now. Big wicket for Punjab and they get their third. Bishnoi serves a wrong ‘un, it lands around off, the ball spins in touch as Pandey looks to work this to the leg side. He misses and the ball goes onto crash into the furniture behind. Ravi is delighted and he ends his first over with a wicket. Hyderabad are in a spot of bother now. 94 more needed in 72 balls. Sunrisers Hyderabad 32/3 in 8 overs vs Punjab Kings (125/7)

  • 10:18 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IPL 2021 Match: FOUR! A welcome boundary for Manish Pandey! Not the best delivery from Bishnoi though, the length is the issue here. Bishnoi drags it down and serves it short and on the body. Manish Pandey goes back and powers this one to the deep square leg fence.

  • 10:13 PM IST

    ‘Sensational Shami’ Leaves Hyderabad Reeling

  • 10:13 PM IST

    SRH vs PBKS Live Score Today, IPL 2021 LIVE: Sharp single! This is very good bowling from Punjab Kings – incredibly tight stuff. They are making Hyderabad work hard for every single run. Around off, slower but on a length, Pandey just nudges this one to short third man for one. Sunrisers Hyderabad are at 25/2 at the end of the Powerplay, needing 101 more to win from 78 balls.

  • 10:02 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score Today, SRH vs PBKS LIVE: Another excellent over from the ‘ace of pace’ – Mohammed Shami, only 3 runs from it. Good-length ball, on middle from Shami, Saha pushes it back to the bowler. Lovely delivery! Length ball, angling away after landing, outside off. Wriddhiman Saha looks to poke at it but he misses. SRH 15/2 in 5 overs vs PBKS (125/7)

  • 9:55 PM IST

    Live Score Today IPl 2021 Match: OUT! BOWLED! Mohammed Shami gets the ‘big fish’ Kane Williamson for 1. Shami is on fire! A huge wicket for Punjab, as they get to see the back of Hyderabad’s captain. Good-length ball, outside off. Williamson looks to drive on the up through covers but he gets an inside edge and the ball crashes onto his stumps. Shami gets the big fish and his teammates are delighted! Hyderabad 10/2 in 2.3 overs, need 116 runs to win vs Punjab (125/7)

  • 9:49 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2021 LIVE: FOUR! What a shot! This will release some pressure from SRH’s shoulders! Saha is the man! Good-length ball, outside off from Arshdeep Singh – the last match hero for Punjab, Saha lofts it over cover for a boundary. SunRisers 10/1 in 2 overs vs Kings (125/7)