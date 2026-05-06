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SRH vs PBKS Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match No 49: When, Where, How to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

SRH vs PBKS Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match No 49: When, Where, How to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will face off in a battle of top spot in match no. 49 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan (centre) at a training session at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2026: It will be a face-off to rise to the top of the IPL 2026 Points Table when Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Punjab Kings in match no. 49 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. SRH are currently one point behind Shreyas Iyer’s PBKS on the Points Table and level with three other sides – Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans.

Hosts SRH had won five matches in a row in the IPL 2026 before being defeated by Kolkata Knight Riders in their last match at home. PBKS were also unbeaten in their first half of the season before suffering back-to-back defeats in their last 2 matches.

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The home team have received a major boost with the return to form of SRH opener Travis Head, who has now fired in the last couple of games apart from his opening partner Abhishek Sharma who is topping the run-scoring charts this season with 440 runs in 9 games. Heinrich Klaasen has also been scoring consistently with 425 runs this year so far.

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SRH made a couple of changes to their bowling attack by replacing Jaydev Unadkat and Harshal Patel with Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain. While Hinge has been expensive since his sensational debut, Sakib has gone on to claim 9 wickets at an impressive average of 22.55. With captain Pat Cummins joining the team, SRH bowling has additional sting.

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PBKS, on the other hand, have been struggling with their bowling attack. Pacer Arshdeep Singh has been inconsistent and has got very little support from the likes of Yuzvnedra Chahal and Xavier Bartlett. “Arshdeep is world-class. You know in this tournament there’s going to be bad days with how explosive the batting has been right through. Numbers say that there have been some phenomenal chases, and Arshdeep understands the flow of tournament play. We’re happy with where he’s at. You want your best players performing in the important games at the back end of the tournament, and he is a key part of that for us,” PBKS assistant coach Brad Haddin said in the pre-match press conference in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer also struggled with their strike-rate in the last couple of matches and were only rescued to some extent by Suryansh Shedge and Marcus Stoinis. “The partnership of Stoinis and Suryansh, we thought was really good in the circumstances of the game under pressure. Suryansh was—wow. Not so much the score, but the manner in which he got the runs under pressure. He got through the difficult time when he was ten off ten balls and then accelerated. We know how explosive our top order is, but now our middle order is starting to get some time together and get some form,” Haddin said.

SRH historically hold a massive edge in head-to-head clashes against PBKS with 17 wins as compared to 8 losses so far with an even imposing record at home with 9 victories as compared to a solitary defeat.

Working as a unit, always pic.twitter.com/xsLWkjak7W — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 6, 2026

Here are all the details about Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 49…

When is Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 49 going to take place?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 49 will take place on Wednesday, May 6.

Where is Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 49 going to take place?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 49 will be held at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 49 start?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 49 will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 49 on TV in India?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 49 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 49 in India?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 49 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2026 match no 49 Predicted 12

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga, Shivang Kumar, Sakib Hussain

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh/Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak

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