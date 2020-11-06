SRH vs RCB 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Tips IPL 2020

SRH vs RCB 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Pitch Report, Top Fantasy Picks, Probable XIs, Dream11 Team Prediction For Today’s Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Eliminator at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: With three back-to-back wins, a confident SunRisers Hyderabad will be looking to march ahead in the Indian Premier league when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Friday. Bangalore have suffered four consecutive defeats and the Virat Kohli-led side last tasted a victory against Kolkata Knight Riders nearly two weeks ago. However, RCB still managed to enter the playoffs, thanks to their first-half performances and the different permutations and combinations that went their way. On Friday, Kohli and Co. will, however, face a must-win situation as another defeat will end their campaign. Young opener Josh Philippe – 78 in 5 matches – is yet to score big after getting starts in the last few matches. While another opener Devdutt Padikkal – 472 in 14 matches has been brilliant so far at the top of the order. Kohli – 460 in 14 matches, whose strike-rate has been under scanner in recent times, will have the responsibility to build the innings with AB de Villiers – 398 in 14 matches – in the middle-order. Saini along with Mohammed Siraj (9 wickets in 8 matches), Isuru Udana (8 wickets in 10 matches) and all-rounder Morris (11 wickets in 9 matches) will have the responsibility to jolt the in-form SRH top-order. Yuzvendra Chahal (20 from 14) will again be RCB’s go-to man and would hope some quality support from Washington Sundar. Also Read - LIVE IPL 2020 Playoffs Eliminator SRH vs RCB, Today's Match Live Cricket Scorecard, Abu Dhabi: Will in-Form Hyderabad End Bangalore's Dream?

On the other hand, Sunrisers would be high on confidence after their magnificent 10-wicket over Mumbai Indians in their last game. The Warner-led side, however, should be aware of the fact that MI were without the services of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, who were rested in the game. The SRH top-order, comprising Warner (529 in 14 matches) and Wriddhiman Saha (214 in 4 matches), has been the major reason behind their success. Manish Pandey (380 in 14 matches) and Kane Williamson (200 in 10 matches) will have the onus to strengthen the innings in the middle-order while Priyam Garg and all-rounder Jason Holder (31 runs, 10 wickets) should build on the momentum. Also Read - SRH vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Eliminator 1 at Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi 7.30 PM IST November 6 Friday

IPL Match Toss Time: The toss between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore for Eliminator of IPL 2020 will take place at 7 PM (IST). Also Read - IPL 2020, Qualifier 1: Delhi Coach Ricky Ponting Says Execution Was Miles Off in Death Overs

Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

SRH vs RCB 11Wickets Fantasy Team

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha

Batsmen: David Warner, Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey, AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal

All-rounders: Jason Holder

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma

SRH vs RCB Probable XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Joshua Phillipe/Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Isuru Udana, Mohammed Siraj/ Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.

SRH vs RCB Full Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Virat Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Basil Thampi, Abhishek Sharma, Billy Stanlake, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats GoswaRCB, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, RCBtchell Marsh, Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav, Rashid KhanBench.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (wk), Chris Morris, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Moeen Ali, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Adam Zampa, Pavan Deshpande.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ RCB Dream11 Team/ SRH Dream11 Team/ Royal Challengers Bangalore 11Wickets Fantasy Team List/ Sunrisers Hyderabad 11Wickets Fantasy Team List/ 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Prediction IPL 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.