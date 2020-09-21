SRH vs RCB Dream11 IPL 2020 Prediction, Playing 11

In captain David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, Sunrisers Hyderabad arguably have the most destructive opening pair in IPL. In Rashid Khan, they have world's top-ranked T20I spinner. And then they have the likes of Manish Pandey, Mohammed Nabi and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in their ranks too making them a dangerous opponent. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore have two of the finest batsmen of the current generation in Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. In Aaron Finch they have a destructive top-order batsman too with Dale Steyn and Yuzvendra Chahal leading their bowling department.

WEATHER FORECAST

Partly cloudy during the day with temperature soaring to a high of 37 degrees Celsius. At night, it will be relatively low but quite humid.

SRH vs RCB PITCH REPORT

Be it a quality pacer (Mohammed Shami) or spinner (Ravichandran Ashwin), the pitch assisted both during the thrilling Delhi vs Punjab clash in Dubai last night.

SRH vs RCB TOSS

Like in Abu Dhabi, experts predicted the team winning the toss will like to chase in Dubai too. And so was the case with KXIP vs DC.

SRH vs RCB Fantasy Tips

Virat Kohli (captain), Rashid Khan (vice-captain), Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Nabi, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma

SRH vs RCB Predicted Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

Full Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Parthiv Patel (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Adam Zampa, Pavan Deshpande

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Sandeep Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Sanjay Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mitchell Marsh, Kane Williamson, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bavanaka Sandeep