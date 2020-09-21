SRH vs RCB Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 3 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's SRH vs RCB at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai: 12 years and not one title. Along with Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab, Royal Challengers Bangalore are the third team in IPL history to have never won the title. However, when compared to the other two teams, RCB have always been one side full of superstars led by captain Virat Kohli. While batting has been their biggest strength, bowling has led them down time and again.

In the pre-tournament interactions, Kohli has sounded quite confident of the team composition and balance saying he has never felt better as far as his team goes. Will this be the year when RCB end their wait?

Waiting for the three-time finalist in their opening clash will be Sunrisers Hyderabad whose only IPL title win came against, well, RCB back in 2016 when they prevailed in a high-scoring clash. SRH made the powerplay last time around but lost in the Eliminator. Captain David Warner will be aiming to lead them to a second title this season.

Match Toss Time: The toss between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore for the third match of IPL 2020 will take place at 7:00 PM (IST).

Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Match Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

SRH vs RCB My Dream11 Team

Virat Kohli (captain), Rashid Khan (vice-captain), Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Nabi, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma

SRH vs RCB Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), Aaron Finch, Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini, Parthiv Patel (wk), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Adam Zampa, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Isuru Udana

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wk), K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Fabian Allen, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Sanjay Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mitchell Marsh, Kane Williamson, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake

