SRH vs RCB IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Eliminator 1 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi 7.30 PM IST November 6 Friday:

Hyderabad take on Bangalore in the eliminator on Friday in Abu Dhabi and it promises to be a mouthwatering clash. Both the sides have played good and consistent cricket to find themselves in the second half of the tournament. Now, both the sides would like to take a step further with a win on Friday. While Hyderabad has won their last game, Bangalore lost their last group-stage game to Delhi. It is difficult to pick a team, but going by the way in which Hyderabad beat the defending champions in their last game, they would carry that momentum into the eliminator.

SRH vs RCB Match Details

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at 7 PM IST – November 6.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Abu Dhabi.

SRH vs RCB My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha

Batsmen: David Warner, Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey, AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal

All-rounders: Jason Holder

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma

SRH vs RCB squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Virat Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Basil Thampi, Abhishek Sharma, Billy Stanlake, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Mitchell Marsh, Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav, Rashid Khan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Chris Morris, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pavan Deshpande, Pawan Negi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.

