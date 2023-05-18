Hyderabad vs Bangalore Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

Hyderabad vs Bangalore Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Match 65: SRH vs RCB Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad, 7:30 PM IST May 18, Thursday
Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SRH vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, SRH vs RCB Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SRH vs RCB Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Fantasy Playing Tips.
SRH vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, match 65: Virat Kohli will be in focus as Royal Challengers Bangalore look to strengthen their claim for an IPL play-off berth in their must-win match against laggards Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Thursday. RCB are currently in the fifth spot with 12 points from as many games and face two must-win matches to guarantee their play-off spot. SRH, on the other hand, are out of the tournament and languishing at the ninth spot with eight points from 12 matches. Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SRH vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, SRH vs RCB Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SRH vs RCB Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Match Details
Match: SRH vs RCB, Match 65, IPL 2023
Date & Time: May 18, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad.
SRH vs RCB Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen
Batters: Faf du Plessis, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma
All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell (vc), Michael Bracewell, Aiden Markram (c)
Bowlers: Wayne Parnell, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Mayank Markande.
SRH vs RCB Probable Playing XIs
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell.
RCB Impact Player options: Anuj Rawat, V. Vyshak, Siddarth Kaul, Manoj Bhandage, Shahbaz Ahmed.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik
Impact Player options: T Natarajan, Glenn Phillips, Adil Rashid, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi.
Squads
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Glenn Phillips, Vivrant Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Sanvir Singh, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Wayne Parnell, Sonu Yadav, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul.
