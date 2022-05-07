SRH vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction

SRH vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 54 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Playing 11s For Today's T20 Match Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST May 8 Sunday

Mumbai: Two of world cricket’s batting stalwarts Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson’s woeful form will be in focus when Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad take on each other in a return IPL fixture here on Sunday. Also Read - IPL 2022, PBKS vs RR, Highlights Scorecard: Jaiswal-Hetmyer Star As Rajasthan Won By 6 Wickets

Both Kohli and Williamson have struggled for runs in the ongoing season. While the Indian has scored just 216 runs in 11 games at an average of 21.60, the SRH captain has managed 199 runs from 10 matches at an average of 22.11. Also Read - IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR LIVE Cricket Score, Match 53: Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda Steady For Lucknow

Both the batting stars have failed to live up to the high standards they have set for themselves and the two teams will be hoping their star batters can snap the wretched run and provide more decisive contributions.

Kohli showed glimpses of returning to form in his fifty against Gujarat Titans. But he had a howler in the win against Chennai Super Kings in the previous game. After hitting three boundaries and a six, the former RCB skipper found it hard to hit big shots, relying on singles, which eventually led to the run out of teammate Glenn Maxwell. While Kohli himself could only manage a 33-ball 30.

Williamson has been a consistent run-scorer, relying on timing and placement of the ball. However, he has failed to convert starts into big scores. The Kiwi’s strike rate has been a dismal 96.13. and he, perhaps, needs to be more aggressive in his approach.

After a five match winning streak, the Sunrisers have slumped to three losses on the trot due to a variety of reasons, including injuries to their frontline bowlers. They sit sixth on the points table.

SRH vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, HYD vs BAN Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, SRH vs RCB Playing 11s TATA IPL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction –Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Fantasy Playing Tips – TATA IPL.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 54 toss between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at 3.00 PM (IST).

Time – 3:30 PM

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shreyas Gopal, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Shahabaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

SRH vs RCB My Dream 11 Team

Faf du Plessis, Abhishek Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Nicholas Pooran, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

Captain: Dinesh Karthik Vice Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga