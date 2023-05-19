Home

Brain Lara Clueless About Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Home Record In Indian Premier League 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad are already out of IPL 2023 playoffs contention after losing nine of their 13 matches so far in the league.

SRH head coach Brian Lara speaks to the media (Image: BCCI/IPL)

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach admitted the he is clueless about why they lost six of their seven home games in the the ongoing Indian Premier League and stated it’s hard to explain the whole scenario in broad sense.

SRH’s latest defeat came at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore at home, despite a magnificent hundred from Heinrich Klaasen at the Rajiv Gandhi international stadium on Thursday.

But Klaasen’s effort was overshadowed by former India RCB skipper Kohli’s 63-ball-100 and his 172-run opening stand with skipper Faf du Plessis (71). SRH are already out of IPL 2023 playoffs contention having won just four games out 13 matches.

“It’s hard to sit here and explain in a broad sense why but just that we are going to get better, but this sort of record — one win in seven (home games) is something you don’t expect but it has happened,” Lara said after the loss.

“It was a good learning experience. The spectators have been tremendous but may be we can start preparing from now, and pay them back for support they have us this year,” added the former West Indian captain.

However, Lara stated that his team were up against a ‘Virat Kohli at his best’. “.. Our guys played brilliant cricket but we came up against Virat Kohli at his best, and Faf, who has done a tremendous job for RCB throughout the season.

“He (Faf) is current Orange Cap holder right? So we came up against two world class players and overall I felt was a good effort from the boys,” Lara added. The 54-year-old felt that the track at the Rajib Gandhi international stadium nullified home advantage.

Having said that, he praised curators for preparing a good track. “There is a little bit of home advantage and you got to use your matches at home. It’s your facility but in Hyderabad, I think it’s fair conditions.

“At the end of the day, better team on the day wins the game. I must say I congratulate the ground staff for producing good tracks, it’s just each and every time, we came up short,” Lara said. “I think it was a good pitch.

“It spun, it was a bit slow, There was purchase as the game went on. Tonight (Thursday), I felt my boys played very good cricket and took the game deep, but they were slightly better on the day, I am not overly disappointed with it, at the start of the season, if we could have taken it to the wire would have been brilliant,” he added.

