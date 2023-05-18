ZEE Sites

SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2023: Heinrich Klaasen’s ‘Klaas-ic’ Century Impresses Legendary Sachin Tendulkar

Heinrich Klaasen's 104 against Royal Challengers Bangalore came from just 51 balls that included eight fours and six sixes.

Updated: May 18, 2023 9:34 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Heinrich Klaasen walks out after scoring his maiden IPL ton. (Image: BCCI)

Hyderabad: Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar was left impressed by Heinrich Klaasen’s maiden Indian Premier League hundred and stated the South African’s batting was one of the best he has seen in recent past.

One of the few positives for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023, Klaasen struck a magnificent century to steer SRH to 186/5 against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday. Klaasen’s 104 came from just 51 balls that included eight fours and six sixes.

“IPL is a mix of creative and traditional batting. Today has been a Klaas-ic display of traditional batting. Klaasen’s footwork has been simple and uncomplicated, one of the best I’ve seen in the recent past,” Tendulkar, who is a mentor with Mumbai Indians tweeted.

Coming into bat at No.4, the South African sent the Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers all over the park. He was brutal particularly against spinners Shahbaz Ahmed and Karn Sharma. “Pretty special feeling. Little bit slower than the previous wickets. Little bit stoppiness from spinners,” the right-hander said after the match.

“Trying to keep it as simple as possible (his method). Sometimes I search for flow with my hands, and the movement up and down causes inconsistency. So tried to keep hands as still as possible. Would love to say we’re above par. They’ve got a fantastic batting unit. If we get couple of wickets early it should be enough,” he added.

