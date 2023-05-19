Home

Sports

SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2023: Sachin Tendulkar Hails Virat Kohli For Splendid Century Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2023: Sachin Tendulkar Hails Virat Kohli For Splendid Century Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Virat Kohli scored his sixth century in Indian Premier League when he scored 100 off just 63 balls against SRH in an IPL 2023 encounter.

Virat Kohli scored his sixth IPL hundred on Thursday. (Image: IPL)

New Delhi: Legendary Sachin Tendulkar was in complete awe of Virat Kohli as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opener scored his sixth Indian Premier League (IPL) century on Thursday against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and lead his team to an eight-wicket win.

Coming on the back of two flops shows in his last couple of games, Kohli unleashed beast mode as the run-machine showcased why he is called the ‘Master of Chases’. Chasing 187 to win, the stylish right-hander scored a match-winning 100 off 61 balls in a do-or-die situation against SRH.

You may like to read

The stalwart also joined his former RCB teammate Chris Gayle in an elite list with most IPL hundreds – 6. As soon as a fearless Kohli reached his three-figure mark, the entire cricket fraternity lauded him for his brilliant knock in which he showed grit, determination, and composure.

The 34-year-old received overwhelming praise from living legend and former India batter Tendulkar, who took to his Twitter and lauded the former India skipper for his brilliant knock. “It was evident that this would be Virat’s day from the very first ball when he played that cover drive.

“Virat and Faf both looked in total control, they not only played many big shots but also ran rather well between the wickets to build a successful partnership. 186 wasn’t a big enough total for the way they both batted,” Tendulkar tweeted.

It was evident that this would be Virat’s day from the very first ball when he played that cover drive. Virat and Faf both looked in total control, they not only played many big shots but also ran rather well between the wickets to build a successful partnership. 186 wasn’t a… pic.twitter.com/YpIFVroZfi — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 18, 2023

It was a must-win game for RCB as they had to get ahead in the points table and keep their hopes alive for the IPL 2023 playoffs. With this win, RCB rose to fourth spot. Earlier, SRH batter Heinrich Klaasen played fluently and notched up his maiden IPL ton.

It was also the first time in history that two batters from opposite teams scored a century each. In chase, Kohli and Faf du Plessis put up 172 runs for the opening wicket. Also, Kohli and Du Plessis created history by becoming the first opening pair to score 800 or more runs in an IPL season.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.