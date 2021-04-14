Live Score SRH vs RCB IPL 2021 Match Updates:

IPL 2021 SRH vs RCB Live Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the SRH vs RCB live IPL match from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore which made only one change to their playing XI from last game as Devdutt Padkikkal came in for Rajat Patidar. While for Hyderabad, Shahbaz Nadeem and Jason Holder are included in the playing XI.

Live Updates

  • 11:12 PM IST

    SRH vs RCB Live Score IPL 2021 Updates: Rashid Khan fights hard for SRH but it wasn’t enough as its DONE and Dusted in Chennai as RCB win the match by 6 Runs to go on the top of the points table. Excellent bowling from Shahbaz Ahmed and Harshal Patel. SRH 143/9 in 20 overs as RCB win by 6 runs

  • 11:04 PM IST

    Live Score SRH vs RCB IPL 2021 Updates: 11 runs from the over but RCB get a crucial wicket of Jason Holder. SRH need 16 runs from the last over and Harshal Patel has the responsibility once again. It will be a tough task for SRH but can they do it. SRH 134/7 in 19 overs

  • 11:02 PM IST

    Live Score SRH vs RCB IPL 2021 Updates: Another wicket falls and Mohammed Siraj strikes this time. Jason Holder departs without doing much damage with his 4. SRH need a miracle now and Rashid is the only one who can produce it for them from here. SRH 130/7 in 18.3 overs

  • 10:59 PM IST

    SRH vs RCB Live Score IPL 2021 Updates: And the collapse continues… Vijay Shankar is the latest batsman to get out as this Harshal Patel gets the wicket. A very good running catch from RCB skipper Virat Kohli who ran hard to cover the ground and grabs it. SRH on the backfoot in this chase now. SRH 123/6 in 18 overs

  • 10:52 PM IST

    Live Score SRH vs RCB IPL 2021 Updates: Shahbaz Strikes Again as this time he gets Abdul Samad. This over is the turning point of this game and RCB are favourites now and Shahbaz Ahmed is the man behind it. Excellent captaincy from Virat Kohli to back the young man for the challenging position. SRH 116/5 in 17 overs

  • 10:50 PM IST

    Live Updates SRH vs RCB IPL 2021 SCORE: TWO IN TWO! THIS TIME MANISH PANDEY! RCB are back in the game as Shahbaz Ahmed gets his second wicket in the crucial situation. Vijay Shankar and Abudal Samad are in the middle as SRH are in a very tricky situation in this chase, The required rate is getting higher now. SRH 115/4 in 16.2 overs

  • 10:48 PM IST

    SRH vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Score And Updates: MASSIVE BLOW! JONNY BAIRSTOW DEPARTS! GAME ONN! The dot ball pressure was mounting and Baistow decides to break the shackles just after the time-out and gets a top edge as AB de Villiers takes a fine catch. RCB are very much back in the game. SRH 115/3 in 16,1 overs

  • 10:44 PM IST

    Live Score and Updates SRH vs RCB IPL 2021: Excellent over from Chahal only seven runs from it. Strategic Time Out! A crucial one this time as both teams have a chance to grab the win here but need a hero to step up for the occasion. Harshal Patel has 2 over left in his kitty. Will he do the job again. SRH 115/2 in 16 overs

  • 10:40 PM IST

    Live SRH vs RCB Updates IPL 2021: Good over from Shahbaz Ahmed only six runs from it! Manish Pandey is feeling the pressure now as one wicket from here and RCB will be all over SRH. Yuzvendra Chahal returns to the attack, will he be able to get that one for RCB. SRH 108/2 in 15 overs

  • 10:32 PM IST

    Live Score SRH vs RCB Updates IPL 2021: OUT! MASSIVE BLOW! Kyle Jamieson does the job as he bowls a slower short ball and Warner tries to smash it over long-on but finds Dan Christian there with his safe pair of hands. Is the game on now? A couple of wickets from here and RCB will have a hold onto it. SRH 96/2 in 13.2 overs