Live Score SRH vs RCB IPL 2021 Match Updates:

IPL 2021 SRH vs RCB Live Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the SRH vs RCB live IPL match from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore which made only one change to their playing XI from last game as Devdutt Padkikkal came in for Rajat Patidar. While for Hyderabad, Shahbaz Nadeem and Jason Holder are included in the playing XI. See the latest Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the SRH vs RCB IPL Live Cricket Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live match, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live score today, SRH vs RCB IPL 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, IPL 2021 Live, SRH vs RCB live score, hotstar live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, WatchIPL live match, Vivo IPL 2021 LIVE Streaming Online,  Live score today Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match, SRH vs RCB IPL 2021 Live match score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of match IPL between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Chennai here. Also Read - SA vs PAK Live Streaming Cricket 3rd T20I: Preview, Squads, Prediction - Where to Watch South Africa vs Pakistan Stream Live Cricket Online on Disney Hotstar App, TV Telecast on Star Sports

Also Read - SRH vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Match Streaming: When And Where to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV Telecast in India
Also Read - IPL 2021, SRH vs RCB Match 6 at MA Chidambaram Stadium: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Predicted Playing XIs, Toss Timing, For Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Live Updates

  • 8:02 PM IST

    SRH vs RCB Live Score Updates IPL 2021: Nadeem Strikes and he gets his namesake! The southpaw tries to clear the boundary rope with his sweep shot but Rashid Khan takes a stunning catch to send him back to the pavilion. Glenn Maxwell comes into bat as RCB will want him and Kohli to bat most of the overs to set the foundation for ABD. RCB 47/2 in 6.1 overs

  • 7:59 PM IST

    Live Score SRH vs RCB Live Score IPL 2021: Another good over for RCB as Virat Kohli punishes poor deliveries from T Natarajan. 11 runs from the over. It will be a good learning lesson for Natarajan to bowl against his national team captain in the mega encounter. RCB 47/1 in 6 overs

  • 7:56 PM IST

    SRH vs RCB Live Updates IPL 2021: RCB finally gets an over to accelerate a bit as they managed to get 10 runs from Nadeem’s over. The batsmen need to find at least one boundary in every over to put pressure on the opposition. T Natarajan comes into the attack. RCB 36/1 in 5 overs

  • 7:51 PM IST

    Live Score SRH vs RCB IPL 2021 Updates: Good over from Jason Holder as he is hitting the slower one at the right length. On the other hand, Shahbaz looks confident with his approach and Kohli is looking to playing with ease. The pair need to take full advantage of the powerplay to put pressure on SRH. Nadeem comes into the attack. RCB 26/1 in 4 overs

  • 7:45 PM IST

    SRH vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates: OUT! Big Blow for RCB! Devdutt Padikkal who was looking in good touch depart on 11. The southpaw tries to hit a boundary but Bhuvi bowls a slower one as he mistimed it to mid-on where Nadeem takes a good catch. Shahbaz Ahmed is the new man in. RCB 20/1 in 3 overs

  • 7:40 PM IST

    Live Score SRH vs RCB IPL 2021 Updates: Good over for Bangalore as Padikkal slammed a couple of exquisite boundaries to show his class. Jason Holder might need some time to get back his rhythm as he is out of cricket for quite a few time. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to continue from the other end. RCB 16/0 in 2 overs

  • 7:35 PM IST

    SRH vs RCB Live Score and Updates IPL 2021: Good first over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, apart from one loose delivery on which Kohli slams boundary he doesn’t give any room. This pair is going to be one to watch out for this season. Devdutt impressed many in the last season and was in excellent for during Vijay Hazare Trophy. RCB 6/0 in 1 over

  • 7:30 PM IST

    Live Score SRH vs RCB IPL 2021 Updates: Bangalore openers Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal are in the middle to open the innings. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will start the proceedings with the new ball for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

  • 7:25 PM IST

  • 7:12 PM IST
    Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal