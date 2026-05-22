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SRH vs RCB Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match: When, Where, How to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

SRH vs RCB Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match: When, Where, How to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

SRH vs RCB IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to replace Gujarat Titans in 2nd place with a massive win over table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.

RCB captain Rajat Patidar at a training session in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

SRH vs RCB IPL 2026: It will be a battle to secure a berth in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2026 season when hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad face off against table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match no. 67 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday. Defending champions RCB and SRH have already booked their berths in the Playoffs along side Gujarat Titans earlier this week.

Rajat Patidar’s RCB appear in pole position to top the Points Table and secure their place in the Qualifier 1 and GT have now risen to second place with a 89-run win over Chennai Super Kings on Thursday night. But Sunrisers Hyderabad – who are currently in third place – can rise to second place if they can post a big-enough win over RCB on Friday night.

Also Read | MS Dhoni to play in IPL 2027? CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad give BIG update after loss vs GT

If SRH beat RCB on Friday, then all the top three sides will be on 18 points each and it will come down to their net run-rates to decide who will finish in the top two position. Pat Cummins-led side have been on a roller-coaster ride in the last five matches – following up a win with a loss immediately.

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Also Read | IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after match no 66: GT in 2nd place as CSK crash out, Sai Sudharsan replaces Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

RCB, on the other hand, are on a three-match winning streak. They will be looking to sign off from the league stages with their 10th win of the season from 14 matches.

RCB opener Virat Kohli will also be eyeing a big record of Chris Gayle on Friday. Kohli is in 6th place in the Orange Cap table with 542 runs in 13 matches and needs only 58 runs to go past 600 runs for the season for most consecutive years.

Gayle had achieved this feat from 2011 to 2013 while former Australia opener David Warner had done it in 2016, 2017 and 2019 (he was unavailable in 2018). Delhi Capitals opener KL Rahul had achieved this in 2023 to 2025. Kohli has scored 600 runs from 2023 to 2025 and will be aiming to do it for the fourth successive season.

SRH hold a slight edge when it comes to head-to-head contests against RCB with 14 wins as compared to 12 losses. At home in Hyderabad, the Sunrisers have managed to win 6 matches against RCB and lost only 3.

Here are all the details about Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 67…

When is Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 67 going to take place?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 67 will take place on Friday, May 22.

Where is Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 67 going to take place?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 67 will be held at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 67 start?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 67 will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 67 on TV in India?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 67 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 67 in India?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 67 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 67 Predicted 12

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, R Smaran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Josh Hazlewood, Jacob Duffy

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