SRH vs RR Dream11 Tips And Prediction IPL 2020

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s SRH vs RR at Dubai International Cricket Stadium: Even a return to their happy hunting ground in Sharjah wasn’t enough as Rajasthan Royals slumped to their fourth straight defeat of the season on Friday night. Their batsmen have failed miserably despite a sparkling show in the opening two matches. RR captain Steve Smith has some thinking to do and will be desperate for the inclusion of Ben Stokes in his playing XI. Their opponents for Sunday are Sunrisers Hyderabad who have blown hot and cold. They have won three and lost three of their six matches so far and bowling, especially in the death-overs has emerged to be their biggest weakness. A lot will be dependent on their batting which in turn relies heavily on the opening pair of captain David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. Also Read - IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, KXIP vs KKR Today's Match: Kolkata Beat Punjab by Two Runs in Last-Ball Thriller

SRH vs RR Match Details

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will take place at 3 PM (IST) – October 11. Also Read - IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score CSK vs RCB, Match 25 Live Updates Dubai: Bangalore Win Toss, Opt to Bat

Time: 3.30 PM IST Also Read - CSK vs RCB My11Circle Fantasy Pick Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice Captain For Match 25 at Dubai International Stadium 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

SRH vs RR My Dream11 Team

Jonny Bairstow (captain), Rahul Tewatia (vice-captain), Steve Smith, David Warner, Priyam Garg, Jos Buttler, Abhishek Sharma, Andrew Tye, Jofra Archer, T Natarajan, Rashid Khan

SRH vs RR FULL SQUADS

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sanjay Yadav, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Basil Thampi, Virat Singh, Fabian Allen, Billy Stanlake, Bavanaka Sandeep, Jason Holder, Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha

Rajasthan Royals: Robin Uthappa, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk), Steven Smith (captain), David Miller, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SRH Dream11 Team/ RR Dream11 Team/ Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team Prediction/ Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips IPL 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.