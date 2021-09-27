SRH vs RR Dream11 Tips And Prediction VIVO IPL

Dubai: Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns against Rajasthan Royals in the 40th match of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Monday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. SRH are languishing at the bottom of the table with 2 points from 9 matches whereas RR are at 6th position, pretty much in contention for the Playoff spot. SRH lost to PBKS in their last match, whereas RR succumbed to Delhi in their previous encounter. RR have all to play for in the IPL as SRH would be looking to play for pride. Here is the VIVO IPL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SRH vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, SRH vs RR Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, SRH vs RR Playing 11s VIVO IPL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Fantasy Playing Tips – VIVO IPL.

TOSS – The VIVO IPL 2021 Match 40 match toss between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

SRH vs RR My Dream11 Team

Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, David Miller, Sanju Samson, Liam Livingstone, Jason Holder, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Rashid Khan,

Captain: Jason Holder Vice-captain: Sanju Samson

SRH vs RR Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kane Williamson (captain), David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jagadish Suchith, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson (c/wk), Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Liam Livingstone, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya.

SRH vs RR Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and Jagadeesha Suchith.

Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Anuj Rawat, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, Glenn Phillips, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh.

