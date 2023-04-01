Home

Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 4: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Mohali 3.30 PM IST April 2, Sunday

SRH vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, IPL 2023, Match 4: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SRH vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, SRH vs RR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SRH vs RR Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Fantasy Playing Tips.

SRH vs RR Dream11: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals starts at 3:30 PM, check Top Fantasy Picks, Probable Playing XIs, Pitch Report, & Live Streaming Details: Follow IPL 2023 Live Updates (Credits: RR/Twitter)

Dream11 Team Prediction

Hyderabad vs Rajasthan, IPL 2023, Match 4: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Mohali 3.30 PM IST April 2, Sunday:

The Rajasthan side will travel to Hyderabad on Sunday for their IPL 2023 opener against the SunRisers. While SRH is a formidable unit at home, it will be the threat of Jos Buttler that would worry the home side. All in all it is set to be a mouthwatering clash.

Match Details

Match: SRH vs RR, match 4, IPL

Date & Time: April 2, 3:30 PM

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

SRH vs RR Top Fantasy Picks

Captain – Harry Brook

Vice-captain – Yuzvendra Chahal

Wicketkeeper – Sanju Samson

Batters –Agarwal, Buttler, Rahul Tripathi

All-rounders – Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar

Bowlers – Obed McCoy, Adil Rashid, Natarajan

SRH vs RR Probable Playing XIs

SRH: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Upendra Yadav, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Adil Rashid, Karthik Tyagi

Impact Player: Samrath Vyas

RR: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Padikkal, Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Obed McCoy

Impact Player: Jason Holder

SRH vs RR Squads

SRH: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh RR: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul PA, Joe Root

