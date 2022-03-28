SRH vs RR Indian Premier League 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction

SRH vs RR, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League 2022 Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, at 7:30 PM IST Mar 29 Tuesday:

Packed with multiple match-winners in their ranks, heavyweights Rajasthan Royals face Sunrisers Hyderabad in a clash of former champions as both sides aim for a winning start in the IPL here on Tuesday. Royals' batting fortunes will hinge largely on the form of their talented skipper Sanju Samson, who has been around the scene for a while now but has not delivered up to the expectations.

Inconsistency has been his bane and he would like to change that and lead from the front this season in search of their first title since the inaugural edition in 2008.

Each year, Samson plays one or two match-defining knocks but this time he would have to go the extra mile if the Royals want to win that elusive second title. Good performances in the IPL could also help Samson cement a place in the Indian team with the T20 World Cup scheduled for later this year.

TOSS: Indian Premier League 2022 toss between SRH vs RR will take place at 7:00 PM IST – March 29

Time: 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium

SRH vs RR Dream11 Team

Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler(VC), Kane Williamson, Devdutt Padikkal(C), Abdul Samad, James Neesham, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik

SRH vs RR Probable Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler (Wk), Sanju Samson (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Riyan Parag, James Neesham, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Karik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, Jimmy Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell.