SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026 Eliminator 1: Sachin Tendulkar mesmerized with THIS particular quality of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar praised Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after watching the teenager shatter records after records in his 93-run knock against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Eliminator 1 at the PCA Sta

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Sooryavanshi (L) after hitting his half-century against SRH in IPL 2026 Eliminator 1. Sachin Tendulkar (R) at Mumbai airport. (Photo credit: IANS)

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar praised Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after watching the teenager shatter records after records in his 93-run knock against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Eliminator 1 at the PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh. Sooryavanshi’s knock helped the Rajasthan Royals pile up 243 runs in the 1st innings.

Sachin Tendulkar was particularly impressed with the 15-year-old’s bat swing which was on full flow tonight as he batted at a strike rate of 334. Tendulkar was also satisfied with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s technical ability to create room for balls aimed at his legs, which he described as a freedom that unleashes his very best.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s bat swing has been outstanding. What’s even more remarkable is how beautifully he clears his front foot to create room for balls aimed at his legs. This freedom allows him to play the way he does. That innings was nothing short of spectacular! — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 27, 2026

“Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s bat swing has been outstanding. What’s even more remarkable is how beautifully he clears his front foot to create room for balls aimed at his legs. This freedom allows him to play the way he does. That innings was nothing short of spectacular!.” – Sachin Tendulkar wrote on X.

Sooryavanshi eclipses multiple records

The records kept tumbling today as Sooryavanshi’s 12 sixes took his season tally to 61, which helped him overtake the Universe boss Chris Gayle’s iconic 14-year-old record of most sixes in a single season when he smacked 59 in the 2012 edition.

At just 15, Vaibhav also became the youngest player and the only teenager to cross the 600-run in a season, a record previously held by Rishabh Pant. He also overtook his senior opening partner, Yashasvi Jaiswal, to score the most runs by an uncapped batter in an IPL season (637 runs to Jaiswal’s 626 in 2023).

Also Read: WATCH: 6, 6, 6, 6…Vaibhav Sooryavanshi EXPLODES, smashes whirlwind fifty off only…, bowlers beg for mercy

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s knock is the base of Rajasthan’s dominance throughout the game. The Riyan Parag-led side will take on Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 on May 29 at the same venue. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru cruised to the final with a dominant 92-run victory at Dharamshala.